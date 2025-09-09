Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests over corruption

KATHMANDU: Nepal has lifted its social media ban just one day after at least 19 people died during youth protests demanding government action against corruption and digital restrictions.

All major social media platforms became accessible again on Tuesday according to an AFP reporter in the capital as authorities announced an investigation into the violent police crackdown.

Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung confirmed the restoration of social media access which represented a key demand from the Gen Z protesters.

The government imposed curfews across several cities on Tuesday morning but angry groups defied the restrictions to protest the violence and deaths.

Protesters targeted political properties and government buildings while others burned tires and demanded accountability from authorities according to local reports.

A 23-year-old student participant described the state response as murderous brutality that required government responsibility for the lost lives.

Nepal had initially blocked access to 26 unregistered platforms including Facebook and YouTube last Friday in the 30 million-person Himalayan nation.

The social media ban triggered widespread anger particularly among younger generations who rely heavily on these platforms for communication and information.

Amnesty International reported the use of live ammunition against protesters while the United Nations called for a swift and transparent investigation into the violence.

One hospital information officer described tear gas entering medical facilities and creating extremely difficult working conditions for doctors during the protests.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed deep sadness over the deaths following an emergency cabinet meeting that saw the interior minister resign.

Oli confirmed the government never supported stopping social media use and would ensure proper conditions for its operation while establishing an investigation committee.

The ban amplified existing frustrations in a country struggling with 10% unemployment and a per capita GDP of only $1,447 according to World Bank figures.

Police clashed with crowds in Kathmandu on Monday when protesters broke through barbed wire barriers near parliament resulting in 17 capital deaths and two more in Sunsari district.

Approximately 400 people sustained injuries including more than 100 police officers according to official statements.

Viral TikTok videos contrasting ordinary Nepalis’ struggles with politicians’ children displaying luxury goods fueled protest momentum despite the platform remaining accessible.

Popular platforms like Instagram serve millions of Nepali users for entertainment news and business purposes making the restrictions particularly impactful.

The Kathmandu Post editorialized that the conflict extended beyond social media to fundamental issues of trust corruption and generational refusal to remain silent.

Nepal has previously restricted online platforms including a July Telegram ban citing online fraud concerns and a nine-month TikTok prohibition lifted last year after compliance agreements. – AFP