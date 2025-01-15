IJM Land bullish on local landed property market

KUALA LUMPUR: IJM Land Bhd views the outlook for the landed property market in Malaysia as positive despite the ongoing economic challenges.

The property developer also sees the demand for high-quality, sustainable homes that combine luxury and functionality continue to rise.

The positive stance comes after the recently launched Anthea by IJM Rimbayu Sdn Bhd, a premier township development by IJM Land.

Anthea is a high-end residential development covering 20.85 acres, with a projected GDV of RM380 million.

IJM Land chief operating officer Datuk Chai Kian Soon said despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate, including the rising cost of living and stringent bank lending guidelines, IJM Rimbayu has strategically positioned Anthea to meet the demands of the luxury market.

He said Anthea caters to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking long-term value and quality, with prices ranging from RM1.5 million for super link units to RM2.6 million for semi-D homes.

“IJM Rimbayu is strategically positioning Anthea as an exclusive enclave tailored to HNWIs.

“Anthea is attracting strong interest from both local purchasers and foreign investors.

Local buyers are drawn to Anthea’s natural surroundings and strategic location near essential services, schools, and leisure facilities.

“This reflects a broader Malaysian trend favouring properties that integrate luxury with wellness and nature-focused living.

“Foreign investors, particularly from regional markets, see Anthea as a unique investment opportunity within a highly sought-after area,” Chai said.

He said the Anthea development is expected to sustain strong demand, driven by its blend of luxury and sustainability.

“Its exclusive design and limited availability have generated high interest, with buyers keen to secure remaining units,” Chai added.

On costs, Chai said IJM Land has effectively managed rising construction costs through strategic planning, strong supplier partnerships, and efficient project management.

He emphasised that using sustainable, high-quality materials including green-certified components and low-VOC paints, the company has maintained Anthea’s premium finishes and eco-friendly standards without compromising quality.

“IJM Land also focuses on operational efficiency, continuously refining its processes to minimise waste and ensure the longevity and value of the homes.

“This foresight has allowed the Anthea development to be a testament to quality, even when faced with the economic challenges of the current market,“ Chai said.

He added the Anthea development is among the final three high-end landed development parcels in the IJM Rimbayu township, offering a unique blend of luxury and sustainable, nature-integrated living.

Its exclusivity sets a new standard for the community, while IJM Land’s commitment to preserving natural beauty and maintaining exclusivity will guide the development of the remaining parcels.

“Looking ahead, IJM Land is committed to creating sustainable, thoughtfully designed homes that cater to the changing preferences of modern buyers.

“Future developments will further prioritise green living while continuing to deliver exceptional quality, value, and an enhanced lifestyle for residents,“ said Chai.

Elaborating further, Chai said that by focusing on premium, eco-conscious designs and exclusive amenities, IJM Rimbayu presents a compelling proposition – a lifestyle surrounded by green spaces that enhance residents’ well-being.

He said Anthea’s blend of luxury and sustainability ensures its long-term investment value, even in uncertain economic conditions as it focus on quality and a tailored living experience that meets the demands of buyers seeking an exclusive community.

Since its launch, Chai said the Anthea development has received a highly positive response, with significant interest from both local and international buyers with strong take-up rate.

“The exclusivity of just 180 homes has sparked a sense of urgency, as prospective buyers recognise the rarity and high value of this development.

“The unique design elements, coupled with the eco-friendly features and prime location, have positioned Anthea as a standout in the luxury landed property market.

“With strong demand expected to continue over the next year, Anthea appeals to buyers seeking both luxury and sustainability,“ Chai said.

He said given the exclusivity of the development, interest is anticipated to remain high, with many eager to secure one of the remaining units before they are sold out.

“Anthea’s carefully curated environment, surrounded by nature yet close to urban conveniences, ensures that it will continue to attract discerning buyers who seek a holistic living experience,“ Chai said.