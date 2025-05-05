iMotorbike stays rooted in transparency, eyes regional expansion

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia-based online platform iMotorbike is expanding its regional presence, but it is doing so with a firm focus on safety, transparency and customer trust.

Co-founder and CEO Gil Carmo said the used motorcycle market in Malaysia, and across much of Southeast Asia, has long been driven by informal sales and unregulated online listings, leaving buyers vulnerable to unclear pricing, unverified sellers and hidden defects.

“We aim to address these problems by offering a structured, professionally managed marketplace for preowned bikes. At the core of its offering is a 170-point inspection process conducted by certified mechanics. This includes everything from engine health and suspension condition to ownership documents and service history.

“People do not just want a bike, they want assurance that it is safe, fairly priced, and would not give them problems a week later. We created iMotorbike to fill that trust gap,” he told SunBiz.

He said every listing that carries the “certified” label has passed this comprehensive check. Buyers can view inspection reports online before making a decision, removing the guesswork and uncertainty often associated with used vehicle purchases.

Carmo emphasised that one of iMotorbike’s key selling points is its transparent, data-driven pricing model. The platform uses real-time market analytics and historical sales data to ensure that prices reflect true market value, not seller guesswork or inflated markups.

“This benefits buyers, especially first-timers unfamiliar with motorcycle pricing, while also helping sellers justify their asking price with confidence. There is less haggling, less doubt and more trust in the transaction,” he said.

In a move to shift consumer expectations, iMotorbike offers a six-day return policy and a six-month warranty on all certified motorcycles, a rare feature in the secondhand vehicle space.

Carmo explained, “If the bike does not meet expectations, whether it is the ride feel or mechanical performance, customers can return or exchange it within six days. We also back all certified bikes with a warranty that covers major mechanical and electrical issues.

“The platform further simplifies the process by bundling road tax and insurance into the purchase, offering buyers a more convenient and protected ownership experience.”

Affordability remains a key concern, particularly among young buyers, and iMotorbike addresses this with financing plans tailored to individual profiles, supported by its banking partners.

“Loan options are designed to be accessible, and the added protections, such as warranties and return policies, reduce the perceived risk of financing a used vehicle. Financing a used motorcycle has historically been difficult and risky. We’re changing that by not only providing access, but also ensuring that buyers are protected throughout,” Carmo said.

Following the company’s traction in Malaysia, Carmo noted that iMotorbike has expanded into regional markets, starting with Vietnam.

“The company has set up local teams and is working with regional partners to align with domestic regulations and consumer habits. While the platform’s core model, certified listings, seller verification, secure payments, remains unchanged, iMotorbike customises its approach to fit each market’s operational and legal landscape.

“We do not believe in copy-paste expansion. What works in Malaysia might not work in the exact same way elsewhere, so we adapt but without compromising on safety or transparency,” Carmo said.

As iMotorbike scales up its operations, it sees tightening regulations, rising consumer expectations, and increasing digitalisation as major trends shaping the industry.

“Our mission has always been to make the used motorcycle space more transparent, accessible and secure. Whether in Malaysia or abroad, that is the foundation we are building on,” Carmo said.