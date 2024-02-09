Infinix sees Malaysia as growth market for its smartphones

KUALA LUMPUR: Infinix Mobile sees Malaysia as a growth market for its smartphones, particularly in the segment catering to the younger generation between 18 and 35,

Product director Weiqi Nie said that while a solid lineup of brands in Malaysia focuses on gaming phones, the company wants to go beyond that by offering products and technology that a wider audience can enjoy, not just those interested in gaming.

“It is important to emphasise that our brand is not just about mobile gaming.

“Yes, our goal is to lower prices, allowing a broader audience to experience higher specifications at an affordable price point. Some brands offer similar specs at around RM2,000, but at Infinix we are focused on making advanced features accessible to more people at a lower price.

“We aim to provide better pricing so customers can enjoy high-quality specs at a reasonable cost,” Weiqi told SunBiz at a launch event recently.

Infinix is a smartphone company headquartered in China and has a prominent presence worldwide.

The company’s latest offering – Infinix ZERO 40 5G, launched last week –represents a significant advancement in smartphone technology.

Developed in collaboration with WGSN, the global company on consumer trend forecasting, the innovative smartphone is poised to set the standard for vlogging and content creation with its features and the introduction of WGSN’s trendsetting colour for 2025.

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G is now available in Malaysia at all Infinix authorised dealers and TikTok Shop. The 12GB+256GB model is priced at RM1,699 and comes in three colours: Violet Garden, Moving Titanium and Rock Black.

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G elevates vlogging with enhanced camera performance, comprehensive AI support, and collaboration with GoPro, allowing users to shoot, edit and share seamlessly their content.

When asked why Infinix’s earlier models focused primarily on gaming, whereas the Infinix Zero 40 5G emphasises vlogging, imaging and multimedia, Weiqi said this shift aligns with the company’s vision for the present and the future.

“We initiated this direction after conducting several internal surveys. These revealed that users in the Malaysian market are primarily interested in two key features – gaming performance and image.

“The camera is a feature everyone cares about, and the performance is also our top priority. When it comes to performance, especially the chipset, our brand has already excelled in its price range. However, we are now looking to expand into a broader market segment, with a strong focus on camera quality in the future,” Weiqi said.

He said that over the past two years, Infinix has significantly increased marketing efforts in Malaysia and globally.

This is after Infinix identified Malaysia as a market with tremendous potential.

“Our global team has conducted extensive surveys since last year. We are confident that within this month, we will reach the top position in our price tier. This is not just about competitive pricing; we genuinely believe in the quality of our products,” he said.