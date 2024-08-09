Integrate digital innovations to support ESG practices, Gobind tells businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo wants more companies to integrate digital innovations to support environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices as this will lead to data appreciation.

“Real-time, calculated decisions can help boost productivity, create greener spaces, and ensure better social wellbeing and governance,” he said in his keynote speech at the signing of a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) between Bursa Malaysia and MyDigital Corporation on Friday.

This will also help chart Malaysia’s journey to a net-zero future, he said. “Malaysia has set its sights on achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, as part of the 12th Malaysia Plan. Such initiatives will ensure we remain on track.”

MyDigital Corp and Bursa Malaysia will collaborate to empower public listed companies in Malaysia to achieve their ESG goals through the adoption of digital technologies. They will also explore a range of initiatives, including co-authoring thought leadership publications, exchange of best practices, and hosting the Malaysia Centre4IR ESG Innovation Challenge.

The MoC aligns with the government’s efforts via the Digital Ministry to support companies in accelerating their ESG journey through digital transformation. In particular, there is emphasis on the need for Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies to be at the forefront of this transformation, enabling corporations to address pressing challenges.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the MYCentre4IR ESG Innovation Challenge aims to build on the momentum by developing partnerships between corporations and startups that yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

“It aims to promote the adoption of 4IR technologies that support ESG adoption, generating practical use cases that enhance operational efficiency and process automation capabilities while simultaneously contributing to net-zero targets,” he added.

Muhamad Umar said the challenge invites innovators from around the world to submit projects or solutions that leverage digital technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to solve specific problem statements of companies.

The five PLCs taking part are CJ Century Logistics, Globetronics, Malayan Banking k, REDtone Digital and Sunway Innovation Labs.

The culmination of the MYCentre4IR ESG Innovation Challenge will take place on Nov 7, during Demo Day at Bursa Malaysia, where five ideas will receive pilot project funding opportunities and access to a network of industry leaders and investors.