Ireka Corporation secures RM1.07b to upgrade Pan Borneo Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction and property group Ireka Corporation Bhd (ICB) has secured a RM1.07 billion contract to upgrade a section of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah.

The contract, granted by Gammerlite Sdn Bhd to Shoraka Construction Sdn Bhd (SCSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of ICB, reinforces the group’s position in Malaysia’s construction sector.

This contract is part of Projek Lebuhraya Pan Borneo Fasa 1B: Menaik Taraf Jalan Dari Kampung Lumou Baru Ke Kampung Toupus (WP33) and entails the government’s commitment to enhancing East Malaysia’s connectivity through the development of the Pan Borneo Highway.

ICB is tasked with upgrading the road from Kampung Lumou Baru to Kampung Toupus in Sabah.

ICB group managing director Datuk Mohd Hasnul Ismar Mohd Ismail said the company is honoured to be part of the Pan Borneo Highway project, which will significantly benefit Sabah’s economy and its people.

“This contract not only underscores our commitment to contributing to the nation’s infrastructure but also represents an important step in our journey of growth and expansion,” he said.

The Pan Borneo Highway, often hailed as a transformative infrastructure project for East Malaysia, stretches across 2,325 kilometres and aims to provide seamless connectivity across Sabah, Sarawak, and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The completion of the highway is expected to reduce travel time and boost economic activities in the region by facilitating trade, logistics, and tourism.

Phase 1B of the highway will also enhance road conditions and improve safety for the local communities.

This section of the Highway will facilitate smoother transportation between key townships, boosting access to essential services, local businesses, and tourism opportunities.

The upgraded road is expected to spur economic activity, create job opportunities, and enhance the region’s overall standard of living.

The award of this contract is a testament to ICB’s technical expertise and long-standing reputation for delivering large-scale infrastructure projects.

This achievement further strengthens ICB’s position in the construction sector, contributing to the group’s future growth and sustainability goals.

The project is set to be completed over 48 months, commencing on Sept 30, 2024.