p14 4th (irek) Ireka secures RM1b job to upgrade part of Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Construction and property group Ireka Corporation Bhd has secured a RM1.07 billion contract to upgrade a section of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah.

The award, granted by Gammerlite Sdn Bhd to Shoraka Construction Sdn Bhd (SCSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ireka, reinforces the group’s position in Malaysia’s construction sector.

This contract is part of Projek Lebuhraya Pan Borneo Fasa 1B: Menaik Taraf Jalan Dari Kampung Lumou Baru Ke Kampung Toupus (WP33) and entails the government’s commitment to enhancing East Malaysia’s connectivity through the development of the Pan Borneo Highway.

Ireka is tasked with upgrading the section from Kampung Lumou Baru to Kampung Toupus in Sabah.

Ireka group managing director Datuk Mohd Hasnul Ismar Mohd Ismail said the company is honoured to be part of the Pan Borneo Highway project, which will significantly benefit Sabah’s economy and its people.

“This contract not only underscores our commitment to contributing to the nation’s infrastructure but also represents an important step in our journey of growth and expansion,” he said.

The Pan Borneo Highway, often hailed as a transformative infrastructure project for East Malaysia, stretches across 2,325km and aims to provide seamless connectivity across Sabah and Sarawak, and Kalimantan in Indonesia.

The award of the contract is a testament to Ireka’s technical expertise and long-standing reputation for delivering large-scale infrastructure projects. The achievement strengthens Ireka’s position in the construction sector, contributing to the group’s future growth and sustainability goals.

The project is set to be completed over 48 months, starting from Sept 30, 2024.