January-August deliveries of Proton e.MAS 7 total 5,811 units

PETALING JAYA: Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (Pro-Net), a subsidiary of Proton, announced that the Proton e.MAS 7 has once again secured its position as Malaysia’s No. 1 electric vehicle (EV) for August.

Deliveries have reached a cumulative total of 5,811 units between Jan 1 and Aug 31, comprising 5,455 local sales and 356 units exported to four international markets.

With a market share of 24%, nearly one in every four EVs sold is a Proton e.MAS 7.

“We are sincerely grateful to all Proton e.MAS 7 owners for their trust and support,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

“The Proton e.MAS 7 was built as a car for Malaysians, and we are always listening to customer feedback to make it better. This was reflected in the recent launch of new Proton e.MAS 7 variants in early July, which introduced over-the-air updates along with new exterior colours and interior choices,” he added.

August 2025 marks another milestone with the official opening of Proton’s first dedicated EV plant in Tanjung Malim. Since the initial launch, the Proton e.MAS 7 has been introduced as a CBU (completely built-up) unit from China to meet strong early demand. With the new facility now operational, the e.MAS 7 will transition into CKD (completely knocked down) local assembly soon, making it the first locally assembled EV from Proton.

The new plant, located within the Automotive High Technology Valley, has an initial annual capacity of 20,000 vehicles, with the ability to scale up to 45,000 as demand grows. Local assembly will strengthen Pro-Net’s role in developing Malaysia’s EV ecosystem by improving accessibility, creating new skilled jobs, and enabling greater participation of local vendors in the supply chain.

The move also reflects the government’s ambition to position Tanjung Malim as Malaysia’s EV hub, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calling for the rollout of a competitively priced Proton EV ahead of the Asean Summit next month.