Feruni Ceramiche sees high demand for premium tiles

KUALA LUMPUR: Feruni Ceramiche Sdn Bhd, a premium ceramic, porcelain, and homogenous tiles manufacturer, is seeing a positive uptake in demand, particularly in the central and southern regions as renovations, redecorations or modernisation trends to reposition properties continue to increase.

Founder and CEO Datuk CC Ngei (pic) said demand is highest in the central region, which includes the Klang Valley.

“While high-rise developments are facing issues from overbuilding, the market for landed property is going strong as people look for larger, more comfortable living spaces reflective of their new income and lifestyle choices.

“In the north, the market looks positive right now, supported by new foreign direct investment. In the southern region, we see a lot of potential where the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) will give a major boost to the economic activity.

“Across these two regions, we envisage firm demand for premium tiles as landlords and property buyers look to modernise and renovate existing premises to meet the increased demand for modern housing,” he told SunBiz.

He said whether in newly built or older properties, customers will remain keen to renovate, refurbish, modernise, or personalise properties, invariably driving demand for premium tiles and finishes.

Despite the overheating in the high-rise development space, property owners face increased competition in letting out their units, driving demand for distinguishing or differentiating interior design elements, including finishes, to attract tenants and achieve their investment goals.

Ngei said Malaysia’s tiling industry had experienced strong growth, particularly in the renovation market and especially within the premium segment, where it sees homeowners keen to renovate premises to differentiate homes and align properties to reflect personality and lifestyle preferences.

Commercial property owners, on the other hand, are driven to renovate premises to meet contemporary styles and trends that appeal to their targeted customers.

“Increasingly, we see residential property owners keen to engage interior designers and other professionals to assist with refurbishment with a view of adding value and a distinct personality to their properties.

“Given the numerous large-scale cookie-cutter based housing and high-rise projects, we envisage this trend of differentiation or personalisation will increasingly support growth in the premium tile segment in the years to come,” Ngei said further.

He said commercial developers, architects, interior designers, construction companies, property and real estate managers and owners are driven to meet evolving customer requirements, producing new or modernising premises to remain competitive and meet market expectations.

The impetus to modernise and the commercial necessity to remain at the forefront of customers’ trends and expectations appear set to ensure the continued growth in Malaysia’s premium tile sector, Ngei noted.

When asked about expansion plans, Ngei said Feruni Retail Stores and the company’s partnerships with Feruni Premium Resellers have allowed it to build a strong presence within the northern, central and southern regions.

“In fact, our Johor retail store is amongst the largest tile stores in the southern region, offering a modern customer experience.

“Presently, we are also in the process of upgrading all our retail stores to further inspire our customers and make tile-buying a joyful experience. Feruni Retail Stores 2.0 will be coming soon, starting with our headquarters.

“We are also actively exploring opportunities to further grow our presence in East Malaysia.

“Beyond our retail outlets, Feruni also intends to foster new partnerships and collaborations with architects, interior designers, construction companies, new clientele and with key industry and trade associations in the northern and southern regions as we anticipate significant growth in these areas for the company in the coming years,” Ngei said.