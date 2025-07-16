Iceland volcano erupts again near Reykjavik, ninth since 2023

REYKJAVIK: A volcano erupted on Wednesday in Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula, marking the ninth such event since late 2023.

Weather authorities confirmed the eruption began just before 4:00 am local time, with live footage showing lava flowing from a ground fissure.

The nearby fishing village of Grindavik was evacuated, along with the popular tourist destination, the Blue Lagoon. The last eruption in the area occurred in April.

Since the initial eruption in 2023, most of Grindavik’s 4,000 residents have relocated, and nearly all homes have been sold to the state.

Before 2021, the Reykjanes peninsula had not seen volcanic activity for eight centuries.

Volcanologists warn that the region has entered a new era of heightened volcanic activity.

Despite concerns, broadcaster RUV reported that international flights remain unaffected.

In 2010, a volcanic eruption in Iceland caused widespread travel chaos across Europe due to ash clouds.

Iceland sits on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where tectonic plates meet, making it Europe’s most volcanically active country with 33 active volcanic systems. – AFP