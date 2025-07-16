Everton signs Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers for £4m

EVERTON have completed the signing of Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth in a deal reportedly worth £4 million.

The 26-year-old has agreed to a four-year contract with the Premier League side, which will move into its new stadium at the start of the upcoming season.

Travers expressed his excitement about joining Everton, stating, “I’m extremely proud and excited to be an Everton player. Coming in, you can feel how big this club is and the history that comes with it.”

He added, “You really feel that with the fanbase, the new stadium now as well and the direction the club is going in. It’s a really exciting time to be part of this massive football club.”

Having made 82 appearances for Bournemouth over nine years, Travers will now compete with England’s Jordan Pickford for the starting goalkeeper position under manager David Moyes. - AFP