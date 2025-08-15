Johor Plantation posts robust results, declares 1.25 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: Johor Plantations Group Bhd recorded a 51% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit for the first half of 2025 (H1’25), reaching RM150.64 million.

Revenue saw a 12.6% increase to RM738.72 million, compared to the same period last year.

While production volumes were lower y-o-y, the group’s performance was supported by higher selling prices for crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK), alongside stronger outside crop purchase (OCP) that helped sustain throughput and strengthen profitability.

Following this strong performance, the board has declared a second interim dividend of 1.25 sen per share for the quarter, reflecting an earnings per share of 3.01 sen, rewarding its shareholders with a total dividend payout of RM31.25 million.

For Q2’25, the group reported revenue of RM398.29 million, representing a 10.4% increase from RM360.91 million in the same quarter last year. Net profit increased by 50% to RM75.37 million, compared to RM50.26 million in Q2’24.

Revenue from CPO increased 4.8% y-o-y in Q2’25 to RM323.39 million, with delivery volumes up 1.9% to 74,667 tonnes. PK revenue surged 46.1% y-o-y to RM73.07 million, supported by a 2.1% rise in delivery volumes to 19,546 tonnes.

For OCP, Johor Plantation saw an 11.9% increase y-o-y in external crop purchases, reflecting the effectiveness of its strategy to boost OCP.

Commenting on the results, Johor Plantation managing director Mohd Faris Adli Shukery said the company is pleased to report another strong performance, driven by disciplined efforts across the upstream segment and continued progress in expanding external crop sourcing.

“At the same time, we continue to enhance operational efficiency, optimise our inventory, and manage costs proactively, all guided by our steadfast commitment to sustainability, which remains at the heart of our long-term value creation.

“Looking ahead, while we remain mindful of potential demand-supply imbalances in the CPO market, we are confident in our ability to navigate these conditions. Our focus remains on optimising price realisation, sustaining production growth, exercising rigorous cost control, increasing processing volume and advancing our downstream expansion,“ he said in a statement.

In addition to earnings, Johor Plantation also announced a key leadership transition with the retirement of its chief financial officer (CFO) Aziah Ahmad effective Sept 1. Aziah has been a vital member of the Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd and Johor Corporation group since 2014, holding senior finance leadership roles.

Zain Azrai Zainal Abidin will succeed her as CFO, effective Sept 1.

A certified public accountant with over 27 years of experience, including more than a decade as CFO in several leading companies, Zain Azrai brings deep expertise in finance, strategy, treasury, investment management, stakeholder engagement, and audit. He joined the company in June as deputy CFO and has been working closely with Aziah to ensure a seamless leadership transition.