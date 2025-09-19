Johor Port enhances container-handling capabilities with two new Post-Panamax quay cranes

PETALING JAYA: Johor Port Bhd, a member of MMC Group, has strengthened its container handling capabilities with the arrival of two Post Panamax container quay cranes, manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd (ZPMC).

This strategic investment underscores Johor Port’s commitment to continuously enhancing efficiency and competitiveness as a premier multipurpose port in the region.

With a total investment of RM71.2 million, the new cranes are engineered to handle the port’s growing container throughput with greater speed and precision.

Built at ZPMC’s world-class facility in Changxing Island, Shanghai, the cranes are designed to manage Post Panamax vessels and will be able to ensure consistent reliability and enhanced turnaround time for vessels calling at Johor Port.

Johor Port CEO Md Derick Basir said the arrival of these two new quay cranes reflects Johor Port’s long-term vision of investing in modern infrastructure to support the evolving needs of global trade.

“We will also be procuring a further two new quay cranes targeted to be operational in 2027. In addition, we have recently purchased four new level luffing cranes back in June of this year, valued at RM72.3 million, to be installed at our conventional terminal,” he said in a statement.

Johor Port chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said this investment in new quay cranes and level luffing cranes underlines the company’s unwavering commitment to stakeholders and is part of our broader Five (5) Year CAPEX Enhancement Plan to rejuvenate the port.

“It also marks an important step in Johor Port’s modernisation journey to deliver greater value to our customers, and reinforce the port’s position as the Southern Gateway multi-purpose port of Malaysia.”

“These additional modern cranes will also support the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) initiatives by providing first-class infrastructure that enhances the port’s operational capacity, increases efficiency in cargo handling, and improves overall service reliability.

“By strengthening the port’s capabilities, this investment will help attract new businesses and investments into the JS-SEZ, stimulate regional economic activity, and create new opportunities for trade and employment,” Che Khalib said.

Association of Malaysian Hauliers vice-president Dzulfariqh Abdul Manap expressed appreciation for Johor Port’s efforts in pushing productivity levels by investing in new port equipment.

He said these new cranes, together with Johor Port’s modernisation initiatives, will be able to further improve the port’s berth productivity and reduce vessel and truck turnaround time, and deliver a more seamless and efficient cargo-handling experience.

The procurement of the quay cranes commenced on May 6, 2024, with all key milestones achieved, including the installation of the main components and the successful factory acceptance test, culminating in their delivery on Sept 6.

The cranes will undergo a 45-day site acceptance test before being fully commissioned into operations, ensuring a smooth integration into Johor Port’s container terminal.

In preparation for the arrival of the new quay cranes, Johor Port undertook a carefully planned removal of its older quay cranes, with works commencing on Aug 25.

Despite having to undertake the crane removal activities during one of the port’s busiest months, Johor Port managed to successfully handle 103,159 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) last month, achieving the highest-ever monthly container throughput in its history and surpassing the previous record of 102,324 TEUs achieved back in August 2024.

Commenting on the highest ever monthly throughput recorded in Johor Port’s history, the Shipping Association of Malaysia, Southern Region acknowledged that Johor Port’s outstanding throughput achievement in August is remarkable given the ongoing crane removal works at that time.

It said Johor Port has managed operations efficiently during this busy period, and the association believe that the arrival of the new quay cranes will further strengthen the port’s container handling capabilities and enhance vessel turnaround time.

“Johor Port’s outstanding throughput achievement in August is remarkable given the ongoing challenges arising from the recent global supply chain disruption, which has been affecting many ports globally,” Johor Ports Shipping and Forwarding Association adviser Stephanie Lim said.

“We further welcome Johor Port’s commitment to its customers with these investments in new port equipment to better serve the businesses and industries that rely on the port every single day. We are confident that Johor Port will continue to maintain its high service standards for all its port users.”

With the arrival of the two new quay cranes and the removal of the older units, Johor Port continues to maintain a fleet of nine quay cranes, ensuring the port remains well-equipped to serve a broader range of vessels and support increasing trade volumes.

Johor Port’s investment in world-class infrastructure and port equipment marks another significant step in enhancing capacity, service reliability and operational excellence to support the growth of Malaysia’s maritime and logistics industry.