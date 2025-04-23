GEORGE TOWN: Juneyao Airlines of China will launch a new route from Shanghai to Kuala Lumpur this June, expanding its presence in Malaysia after choosing Penang as its first destination in the country one year ago.

Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the Shanghai-Penang and Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur direct flights will generate a synergistic effect and potentially double tourist traffic.

“This twin-city route configuration forms a golden tourism loop that maximises flexibility and convenience while strengthening the tourism synergy between Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

“This further strengthens Penang’s role as a regional hub and deepens the integration between Penang and Kuala Lumpur as twin gateways,” he said in a statement today.

Wong emphasised that the addition of the Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur route supports the development of a dual-hub system between Penang and Kuala Lumpur and enhances the viability of “north-in, south-out” or “south-in, north-out” travel loops.

The Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur flight will operate under flight number HO1353, commencing on June 28, 2025.

The flight will depart Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) at 5:50 PM (Shanghai time) and arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 11:45 PM (Malaysia time).

Wong noted that this flight will operate four times a week, which is on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The return flight, HO1354, from Kuala Lumpur to Shanghai, will commence on June 29, 2025, departing KLIA at 12.45am (Malaysia time) and arriving at PVG at 6.15am (Shanghai time) with also operating four times a weeks (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays).

Juneyao Airlines’ maiden flight to Penang from PVG was on May 31, 2024.

Currently, the airline operates over 400 flights daily, covering more than 100 cities across 15 countries, and is a Star Alliance Connecting Partner.