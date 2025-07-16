Juwai IQI: Malaysia set to receive Chinese investment inflow of at least RM30b this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Juwai IQI expects Malaysia to see Chinese investment inflow of at least RM30 billion this year, with battery and solar component plants accounting for a larger share.

Juwai IQI co-founder and group chief executive officer Kashif Ansari said 2024 was the second-biggest gain ever in terms of Chinese capital, with RM31 billion finding its way to Malaysia.

“Total investment in 2024 was more than double that of 2023 and the most since 2015. Looking ahead, we expect at least RM30 billion in Chinese investment this year,” he said in a statement today.

He said that Malaysia’s economy is riding a wave of foreign inflows, and China and Hong Kong continue to be the largest sources.

“Malaysia is proving once again that it is a key Asian economy. We benefit greatly from being part of Asean and from having a big economy like China in our neighbourhood,” he said.

Kashif also noted that the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is a big winner, with Johor being the destination for large-scale industrial and logistics projects.

“The SEZ is a major point of interest for our corporate clients in China, especially manufacturers,” he said.

With Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan targeting high-value manufacturing and green growth, investor interest is expected to sustain in 2025, especially in renewable energy and advanced electronics.

“The government is offering deep tax breaks, quick licensing, and sector blueprints. That’s why we expect another year of at least RM30 billion in Chinese investment,” he added. – Bernama