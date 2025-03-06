Kenanga launches global real asset fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Kenanga Investors Bhd has launched the Kenanga Alternative Series: Global Real Assets Fund (Kasgraf), a new addition to its Kenanga Alternative Series.

The Kasgraf is an open-ended retail fund designed to achieve steady growth by diversifying investments across global real assets through selected exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The fund’s ETF exposure is managed by Gax MD Sdn Bhd, which uses sophisticated algorithms and advanced investment models to ensure precise, effective management of global real assets.

Gax MD is also the creator of MYTHEO, a digital investment platform launched in Malaysia since 2019.

“The introduction of the Kasgraf enables Kenanga Investors to provide investors with enhanced growth opportunities via well diversified, global investment strategies. Amidst the complex economic landscape of today, the value of physical assets such as real estate, commodities and precious metals often appreciate, enabling investors to maintain the real value of their wealth. By integrating real assets into our portfolios, we offer our investors a robust hedge against market uncertainties and a means to achieve steady returns due to its sustainable growth potential,” said Kenanga Investors executive director and CEO Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis.

He added that their partnership combines Kenanga Investors’ extensive asset management expertise with Gax MD’s advanced quantitative modelling capabilities, creating a strategy based on a systematic, data-driven and cost-efficient approach to portfolio construction that optimises performance while strengthening diversification and risk management.

Kasgraf aims to achieve a steady growth of investment assets and realise stable income, making it an ideal choice for investors with medium-term investment horizons.

The fund’s core strategy involves investing primarily in ETFs linked to a diverse array of real assets. This includes sectors such as real estate, precious metals and commodities. By diversifying across these areas, Kasgraf helps to mitigate risk while enhancing the potential for returns. The Fund is available for subscription in MYR with a minimum initial investment amount of RM1,000.

Gax MD managing director and CEO Ronnie Tan explained that the ETFs allow investors to access a diverse range of asset classes including real estate, commodities and precious metals, without the high costs and complexities of direct ownership.

For optimal selection, he added the fund’s strategy follows a rigorous screening process based on key factors such as liquidity, expense ratios and tracking efficiency.

“By combining data-driven analysis with a structured ETF selection process, the strategy maximises efficiency while maintaining flexibility to adapt to evolving market conditions. At Gax MD, we are excited to contribute to the success of Kasgraf and its investors, empowering them to navigate the complexities of the market with confidence,” said Tan.