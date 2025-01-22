Keyfield completes solar PV system on work barge

KUALA LUMPUR: Keyfield International Bhd has completed its pilot solar photovoltaic (PV) project onboard its largest vessel Keyfield Wisdom (formerly known as Blooming Wisdom), a 500-men accommodation work barge.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with Worldwide Holdings Bhd, the turnkey project contractor who is renowned for its expertise in energy efficiency and sustainability.

Recently commissioned, the solar PV system involves the installation of a 121.2kWp solar hybrid system with battery energy storage system which reduces Keyfield Wisdom’s reliance on onboard generator sets, thereby reducing its fuel consumption and cutting carbon emissions. Malaysia Book of Records has also certified Keyfield Wisdom for having the most solar panels with battery storage onboard an offshore vessel.

Keyfield’s Group chief operating officer and executive director Mohd Erwan Ahmad said, “We are extremely thrilled that this solar PV system is now fully completed and operational. It demonstrates our commitment to advancing sustainability within the maritime industry while representing a significant step forward in our group’s Environmental, Social and Governance journey. By adopting innovative solutions to greenify our assets within the space confines of our vessel(s), we aim to contribute to global climate action while continuously achieving long-term operational excellence.”

He added that the solar PV project is part of their broader strategy to enhance energy efficiency in their operations.

“We undertook this project at our own initiative as we understand that it aligns well with the sustainability agenda of our clients such as Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Shell Bhd/Sabah Shell Petroleum Co Ltd. It will reduce their operational costs when they are chartering our vessels which are equipped with such a system,” he said.

Worldwide chief operating officer (renewable energy division) Alif Shah said, “As Keyfield’s EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning) partner, we played a crucial role in delivering this sustainable solution, demonstrating our commitment to advancing green energy initiatives and supporting the maritime industry to adopt cleaner and greener practices. From conception to inception and completion, the project was executed with exceptional precision.”

He added one of the challenges for this project was the time factor.

Due to its chartering commitments to its clients, Keyfield Wisdom was only available for us to carry out the work when it was berthed in Labuan while undergoing its periodic maintenance works. Nevertheless, we managed to complete the project 15 days ahead of schedule, reflecting the effective co-ordination and dedication of all parties involved. The recognition from Malaysia Book of Records was the icing on the cake,” he said.