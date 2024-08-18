Khazanah’s Dana Impak shifting from cautious deployment to taking on bigger projects this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s Dana Impak is shifting from cautious deployment to larger projects this year to align with the stabilisation of Malaysia’s leadership, according to executive director Bryan Lim Tsin Lin.

Lim said this year will be a “pivotal watershed year” for the fund, where it is pivoting to work on larger programmes.

“The last two or three years, we have seen the gradual stabilisation and strengthening of our government. This year is the pivotal year. This year, the third year, will be one where ... as the government and our leadership have strengthened and solidified, it’s now a renewed focus for what the government wants to do. And as a result of that, there’s a renewed focus for where Dana Impak will be working on,” he said at KWAP Inspire Conference 2024 “Advancing Circular Transformation for a Climate-Smart Malaysia” recently.

Last year, Lim said, the deployment of funds was relatively slow, with only a few hundred million invested.

“This year will be a pivotal watershed where we will pivot to working on larger programmes,” he said, adding that Khazanah is in its third year of operationalising the Dana Impak Initiative and coincidentally Khazanah will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

“So, Dana Impak is still like a baby in terms of age, progress, and what we might be doing,” Lim said.

He added that the initiative is a renewed and refreshed version of Khazanah’s strategic mandate to invest in the development of the country.

“Watch this space,” said Lim, who is also head of the fund’s healthcare segment.

Dana Impak’s investment portfolio is in areas that aim to increase Malaysia’s economic competitiveness and build national resilience, while delivering socio-economic benefits and impact to the rakyat.

Dana Impak has a RM6 billion allocation over five years across six key themes – digital society and technology; food and energy security; decent work and social mobility; quality health and education for all; building climate resilience; and competing in global markets.