KJTS, Shenzhen Envicool to jointly pursue data centre cooling deals in Asean

PETALING JAYA: KJTS Group Bhd, through indirect subsidiary Green AI Sdn Bhd, signed a memorandum of understanding with China-based Shenzhen Envicool Technology Co Ltd, one of the world’s leading providers of advanced cooling technologies, to jointly pursue data centre infrastructure projects in Asean with a focus on innovative, energy-efficient cooling solutions.

They will collaborate to deliver cooling infrastructure solutions with Green AI as project leader and asset owner while Shenzhen Envicool will supply its cooling technologies, system design guidance, technical support and training.

The two companies aim to introduce performance-based models that guarantee energy efficiency and savings for clients, measured in US dollars per ton of refrigeration per hour.

KJTS in a statement said this collaboration with Shenzhen Envicool represents a major step forward in the company’s and its subsidiaries’ regional strategy to deliver intelligent, low-carbon cooling solutions that meet the growing demands of the data centre industry.

“By leveraging our project delivery capabilities and Shenzhen Envicool’s global presence and track record as the leading data centre cooling provider in China to enhance the market positioning of the partnership, we are confident in our ability to create long-term value for clients while contributing to broader environmental goals,“ KJTS noted.

Green AI, established under a wholly owned subsidiary of KJTS, namely KJ Technical Services Sdn Bhd, is KJTS’s innovation arm for sustainable cooling energy management in mission-critical environments such as data centres.

Through this partnership, Green AI will leverage KJTS’s expertise in build-operate-transfer and retrofit-operate-transfer models to lead engineering, construction, and ongoing operations of cooling plants.

Shenzhen Envicool, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, is a globally recognised leader in precise temperature control solutions. The company has delivered over four million sets of high-efficiency cooling systems worldwide and has helped avert well over 20 million tons of carbon emissions. Its technologies span liquid cooling, heat-pipe systems, containerised solutions, and energy storage-specific systems, serving over 120 countries across the data centre, telecom, and industrial sectors.

Shenzhen Envicool, in the same statement, said as global demand for high-performance data centres grows, the company’s partnership enables it to combine technology with local execution expertise to deliver solutions that are not only energy-efficient but also aligned with long-term climate goals.

This partnership sets the stage for a transformative approach to data centre infrastructure in Southeast Asia, where demand for scalable, sustainable cooling solutions continues to grow rapidly, it said.

By aligning technological innovation with performance-driven project delivery, KJTS and Shenzhen Envicool are positioned to become key enablers in the region’s digital and energy transition. The collaboration reinforces both parties’ long-term commitment to operational excellence, carbon reduction, and unlocking value in the next generation of mission-critical facilities.