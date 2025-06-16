US Open resumes with Burns leading at rain-soaked Oakmont

AMERICAN Sam Burns clung to a one-stroke lead over Australia’s Adam Scott as Sunday’s final round of the 125th US Open resumed following a storm delay at Oakmont.

Burns, seeking his first major title, was on two-under par and Scott, the 2013 Masters winner, was on one-under par for the tournament through seven holes when play was halted for dangerous weather.

Play was stopped at 4:01 p.m. (2001 GMT) and resumed at 5:37 p.m. after a delay of 96 minutes.

Course workers used squeegees to brush standing water off greens and fairways in a bid to keep the course playable as well as stop water from trickling into bunkers.

Burns and Scott were each two-over on their round at the eighth tee when play was stopped.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Norway’s Viktor Hovland shared third on one-over with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and American J.J. Spaun sharing fifth on two-over.

With 11 holes remaining for the leaders in the final pairing, they were racing sunset to try and decide a winner without going to a Monday finish.

In US Open history, there have been two Monday finishes caused by storms and not a playoff -- 2009 at Bethpage Black when Lucas Glover won and 1983 when Larry Nelson won at Oakmont.