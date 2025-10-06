KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur shares turned mixed at mid-afternoon, mirroring regional peers, as the broader market weakened with losers outpacing gainers, although mild buying support was seen in the benchmark index components.

At 3 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 2.17 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 1,521.58 from Monday’s close of 1,519.41. The benchmark index opened 0.30 points higher at 1,519.71.

Decliners edged advancers 425 versus 380 on the broader market, while a total of 492 counters were unchanged, 1,072 untraded and 11 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.01 billion units valued at RM1.05 billion.

Markets across the region saw mixed performance; Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) shed 0.26 per cent to 3,926.13, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.19 per cent to 24,136.66, South Korea’s Kospi increased by 0.56 per cent to 2,871.85, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up by 0.32 per cent to 38,211.51.

Of the heavyweights, 99 Speed Mart jumped 10 sen to RM2.20, Axiata advanced six sen to RM2.09, Press Metal was four sen higher at RM5.04, and Telekom Malaysia added seven sen to RM6.63.

The top losers in the broader market were led by Dutch Lady, which lost 62 sen to RM29.08, Ayer Holdings erased four sen to RM7.20, Hong Leong Bank trimmed 18 sen to RM19.52, and Southern Acids lost 17 sen to RM2.93.

Among the most active stocks, MYEG, Harvest Miracle and NexG were all flat at 94.5 sen, 18 sen and 37 sen, respectively, while Tanco eased three sen to 96 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 23.29 points to 11,416.48, the FBMT 100 Index gained 25.24 points to 11,183.71, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 27.66 points to 11,391.70, and the FBM 70 Index advanced 73.93 points to 16,483.24.

However, the FBM ACE Index slid by 0.57 of-a-point to 4,511.56.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 12.11 points to 17,720.08, the Energy Index put on 3.83 points to 724.69, the Industrial Products and Services Index perked up 0.13 points to 152.47, and the Plantation Index declined 11.19 points to 7,237.64.