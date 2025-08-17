LAC Med receives SC approval for IPO, Main Market listing

PETALING JAYA: Medical devices and solutions provider LAC Med Bhd has received approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities.

Founded in 2003, LAC Med has established itself over the past two decades as a solutions provider of end-to-end services for supplying and integrating medical devices. The group currently supports more than 300 active clients across Malaysia’s healthcare sector, including private and public healthcare institutions, universities and local health offices, medical device suppliers and concessionaire companies.

Group CEO Liew Yoon Poh said: “For the past 20 years, our growth has been nothing short of extraordinary, shaped by the challenges we have overcome. The first decade forged our resilience as we built trust in the highly stringent medical industry, while the second decade cemented our foothold as a trusted solutions partner for healthcare institutions.”

He added that the SC’s approval for LAC Med’s IPO puts the group on a journey of greater growth opportunities, as the group taps into the capital market to establish new business segments and expand its market presence in Indonesia.

As an authorised distributor in Malaysia, the group supplies third-party brands of medical devices comprising medical equipment and associated products, which include medical consumables and provision of software and system integration.

LAC Med has an extensive support network across Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia to support its clients, comprising nine business/project managers, 11 clinical application specialists, 24 sales and account management professionals, and 19 field service engineers and technical personnel in Malaysia to carry out maintenance services and provide prompt and reliable technical support.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sole underwriter and sole placement agent for LAC Med’s IPO.