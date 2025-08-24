Land & General off to strong start in 2026 financial year

PETALING JAYA: Property developer Land & General Bhd (L&G), reported a significantly improved performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1’26), with a profit attributable to owners of the company surging 177.8% to RM11.4 million from RM4.1 million in the same quarter last year.

The strong earnings were driven by higher revenue contributions from L&G’s core property and education segments, which lifted group revenue to RM98.5 million compared to RM37.2 million in Q1’25.

The group’s strong performance was led by the property division, which contributed RM85.5 million in revenue and RM18.7 million in operating profit, against RM26.4 million and RM3 million respectively last year. The strong financial performance was mainly attributed to increased progress billings and new sales from current development projects of Damansara Livista, Residensi Kamelia and The Wyn Residences, all located in prime Klang Valley locations.

The education division also posted steady growth, with revenue rising to RM11.5 million from RM9.3 million and operating profit improving to RM5.1 million from RM3.6 million. The increase was supported by higher school fees and stronger enrolment numbers, reinforcing the division’s role as a stable recurring income contributor to the group.

L&G managing director Low Gay Teck said: “We are encouraged by the earnings momentum delivered in the first quarter. While our current property projects continued to shine, gaining traction with more new sales, our private and international schools saw increased enrolment at all levels. Leveraging our sizeable landbank, we remain focused on optimising our portfolio with developments that meet sustainable demand and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

“We plan to launch two new projects, Sena Parc Phase 1B and SDC Plot 4 with a total GDV of over RM711 million towards the later part of this financial year. These launches will further accelerate the growth momentum for the group and reinforce our position in delivering quality developments.”

The group’s unbilled sales, which stood at RM594 million as at June 30, are expected to support revenue growth over the next 24 months.

L&G earlier proposed a final single-tier dividend of 0.8 sen per ordinary share, representing a payout of RM23.8 million in respect of financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting to be held on Sept 18.