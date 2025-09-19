Land & General poised to enter next phase of growth

PETALING JAYA: Land & General Bhd (L&G) is positioning itself for its next transformative growth phase, supported by a sizeable landbank of 2,815 acres and a strong pipeline of launches worth more than RM700 million in gross development value (GDV) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 (FY26).

At its recent annual general meeting, the property and education group highlighted its strategy of leveraging its prime landbank while balancing recurring income contributions from its Sri Bestari schools.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), L&G posted a 33% increase in revenue to RM287.6 million from RM216.6 million a year earlier.

Net profit surged 56.9% to RM36.4 million from RM23.3 million, supported by stronger property sales, land disposals and improved earnings from the education division.

“The year under review was a good one for L&G. We strengthened our earnings base and laid the foundation for sustainable growth,” said managing director Low Gay Teck.

“As we embark on FY26, we are confident in our ability to deliver long-term value creation. With a robust balance sheet, a strong landbank, and the established Sri Bestari education brand, we are well-positioned to capture opportunities in the property market while ensuring stable recurring income streams from the schools.”

The property division remained the group’s main earnings driver, contributing RM240.5 million in revenue compared with RM176.8 million previously. Operating profit rose 46.4% to RM62.2 million.

During the year, L&G launched Sena Parc Phase 1E in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, comprising 80 single-storey affordable homes, and Residensi Kamelia, a 602-unit affordable serviced apartment project in Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The group also disposed of 138 acres of land in Senawang for RM60.2 million, part of its strategy to recycle capital for new opportunities.

Looking ahead, Low said L&G’s upcoming launches will anchor its growth. “We are targeting more than RM700 million in new launches this year. These will be the key catalysts for the next phase of our journey.”

The group’s education arm, Lang Education Sdn Bhd, which operates the Sri Bestari schools, continued to provide a stable income. Revenue rose 17.1% to RM40.5 million from RM34.6 million in FY24, while operating profit increased 28% to RM16 million from RM12.5 million.

Low said the education division has proven to be a reliable buffer for the group. “Our Sri Bestari brand, with more than 30 years of history, continues to resonate with parents and students. This gives us a steady income stream that complements the cyclical nature of property development.”

The group declared dividends totalling RM23.8 million, equivalent to 0.8 sen per share, representing a payout ratio of 65.4% for FY25. Shareholders approved the dividend distribution at the AGM.

Despite uncertainties in the property market, Low said, L&G is maintaining a cautious but optimistic outlook.

“The market remains competitive, and buyers are discerning, but there is still demand for well-planned projects in prime locations. Our focus is on the mid-market and affordable segments, which we believe will continue to show resilience,” he added.

L&G plans to balance its expansion with prudent capital management. Low said the group’s approach of selective land disposals will continue as it recycles assets into higher-yielding opportunities.