Lexis Hibiscus 2 in Port Dickson projected to welcome 1.1m tourists annually

PORT DICKSON: Lexis Hibiscus 2 in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, which has a gross development value of RM1.6 billion, is forecast to welcome 1.1 million tourists annually, with about half of them coming from overseas.

The influx of visitors is projected to provide a substantial economic boost to the local community and create 5,000 jobs during its development, construction and operational phases.

Kuala Lumpur Metro Group managing director Datuk Low Tak Fatt said foreign tourists are expected to account for 60% occupancy and locals the remainder, with an average of 855 rooms taken up every day.

“All our projects are 100% sold. Our strategy is straightforward. We focus on very high-end development.

“We notice that in the market, many commercial projects, whether serviced apartments, high-end condominiums, or hotel rooms, do not reach five-star standard. Most are around three-star or four-star level.

“So, we focus on five-star properties. The supply of five-star properties in the market is very limited. As a five-star developer, we provide luxury and comfort for foreign and local tourists coming to Port Dickson,” Tan told SunBiz.

Lexis Hibiscus 2 is a strategic joint venture between Kuala Lumpur Metro Group and Menteri Besar Incorporated, the investment arm of the Negeri Sembilan state government, which holds a 20% stake in the project.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Lexis Hibiscus 2 was held on Friday, officiated by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin, Kuala Lumpur Metro Group chairman Datuk Mat Hassan Esa, executive director Datuk Yap Chuan Thai and Lexis Hotel Group president Datuk Prof Mandy Chew Siok Cheng.

Lexis Hibiscus 2 will consist of 1,710 units, including 910 water homes and 800 sky pool suites in two high-rise blocks.

Scheduled for completion by mid-2029, all units are for sale with a leaseback option, providing buyers with a 6% annual rental return. Additionally, buyers will receive 10 free nights at the resort every year.

Prices range from an average of RM720,000 to RM950,000 per unit inclusive of all fittings and furniture.

Since the soft launch of Phase 1 (288 units) in June, about 60% of the units have been sold, with a significant number being foreign buyers, particularly from the Asia-Pacific region.

The resort will have an array of facilities, including water fountain, aquarium, multiple swimming pools, children’s centre, games room, gym and sauna, diverse dining options, sky bars, sky decks, executive lounge, multiple event venues including multipurpose hall, function rooms, ballroom and auditorium, helipad, jetty and Hibiscus Walk.

Mat Hassan said Lexis hotels and resorts have a profound impact on the tourism industry.

“In Port Dickson alone, our properties have attracted nine million tourists, approximately 40% of whom come from 186 countries. This international appeal has significantly boosted the state’s tourism economy.

“With each guest spending a conservative estimate of RM1,000, Lexis properties have contributed more than RM3.6 billion in tourism revenue. These remarkable figures highlight the substantial economic benefits of Lexis hotels and resorts, reinforcing our performance as a key player in Malaysia’s rapidly growing tourism sector,“ he said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mat Hassan said that with Lexis Hotel Group’s expertise in premium hospitality and strong knowledge of local and international markets, Kuala Lumpur Metro Group is confident that Lexis Hibiscus 2 will replicate the success of its predecessor.

“We aim to make Lexis Hibiscus 2 a more spacious and luxurious resort. We will work closely with the Negeri Sembilan government to strengthen Port Dickson’s status as a top destination for free independent travellers, corporate events, holidays, tour series and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) domestically and internationally,“ he said.