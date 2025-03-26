Liangkee to expand cage-free egg production

KUALA LUMPUR: Liangkee, one of Malaysia’s largest cage-free egg producers, won praise yesterday from international NGO Lever Foundation for shifting a significantly larger proportion of its hens to cage-free systems.

The project, which will scale operations from 20,000 to 100,000 cage-free hens and result in nearly 20% of the company’s overall egg production coming from cage-free hens, underscores Liangkee’s commitment to higher animal welfare standards and quality food production.

Founded in 1965, Liangkee in a statement said they partner with multiple corporate clients and retailers committed to more humane sourcing practices.

The company said that construction on the new facilities will begin this August, introducing advanced multi-layer aviary cage-free systems alongside the company’s existing free-range farming operations. This expansion represents a substantial advancement in Malaysia’s cage-free egg sector.

“In recent years, the market has witnessed a remarkable shift towards cage-free eggs due to growing consumer awareness of animal welfare and food quality,” said Tan Ling Yu, second-generation owner of Liangkee and the driving force behind the company’s LKFresh brand.

“As the leading cage-free egg company in Malaysia, Liangkee is committed to providing the highest quality eggs for Malaysian consumers through our regenerative and sustainable practices,” he added.

Lever Foundation sustainable supply chain manager Bagas Kusuma Jati said Liangkee’s strategic shift toward cage-free production addresses the accelerating corporate and consumer demand for cage-free eggs across Malaysia.

“With many major domestic brands like OldTown White Coffee, Mydin, Jaya Grocer, The Food Purveyor, Aeon Malaysia, Sunway Group and others having already committed to cage-free egg sourcing policies, Liangkee is well-positioned to capitalise on the increasing market opportunities while helping advance animal welfare standards in the country,” he added.

A survey conducted by GMO Research found that 77% of Malaysian consumers believe eggs sourced by restaurants, retailers, packaged foods producers and similar should come from cage-free hens. The research also revealed that 62% of consumers are willing to pay more for cage-free eggs, with more than half accepting a cost premium of 10-25%.

Cage-free egg production, in which hens are given the freedom to move in open environments, improves animal welfare and food quality. Exhaustive research by the European Food Safety Authority found that cage-free egg farms have up to a 25 times lower rate of contamination by key salmonella strains. An increasing number of consumers have also been leaving eggs off their plates as the best way to help laying hens.