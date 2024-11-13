Life Water laying foundations for sustainable growth, future

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah-based beverage manufacturer Life Water Bhd’s new manufacturing plant in Keningau, set to begin operations by December, is projected to increase the company’s annual production capacity to 448 million litres of drinking water, with plans to double this output by 2027.

Managing director Liaw Hen Kong said, in addition, the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Zone 8 Plant 2, planned for completion in 2027, will support the company’s transition to more advanced manufacturing processes, including relocating existing lines and expanding plastic packaging capabilities.

“These investments and expansion reflect our confidence in the market and our ambition to meet future demand. We are not just expanding capacity. We are laying the foundation for a sustainable future by integrating advanced warehousing systems and leveraging modern technologies.

“Beyond manufacturing, we are also exploring new market opportunities in Sarawak and Brunei. Our goal is to replicate our success in Sabah by bringing the same commitment to quality and customer service to new markets,” he said at Life Water’s listing on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market today.

He said Life Water has strong logistics and distribution capabilities, with a fleet of 75 trucks, ensuring that beverages are delivered efficiently to over 3,250 retail outlets, 520 food service outlets, 150 wholesalers and 100 hotels across Sabah.

“Additionally, with distribution centres in Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kota Kinabalu and soon in Tawau, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and serve our growing customer base.

“This strategic network supports our goal of making our products accessible to consumers everywhere,” he said.

Liaw said over the past three years, Life Water achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 17.2%, with total revenue rising from RM103.5 million in 2021 to RM166.5 million in 2024.

Similarly, Life Water’s customer base grew from 2,815 to 3,460 customers, highlighting the steady expansion of the company’s footprint in the region.

Liaw said the implementation of the sugar tax announced in Budget 2025 will not affect the carbonated beverages manufactured by Life Water.

He explained that the sugar content in Life Water’s carbonated drinks is below 5g per 100 millilitres (ml). “Our recipe (for the carbonated drinks) is below the threshold of 5g per 100 ml. So we are not affected by the sugar tax.”

Life Water opened at 77 sen in its market debut, a 12 sen or 18.5% premium from the initial public offering price (IPO) of 65 sen. It closed at 94 sen, 29 sen or 44.6% above the IPO price on volume of 233.4 million shares.

The company raised RM63.42 million through a public issuance of 97.56 million new ordinary shares, priced at RM0.65 each.

From the total proceeds, Life Water has allocated 30.0% or RM19 million to set-up an additional drinking water production line at its Sandakan Sibuga Plant 1, 18.9% or RM12.0 million for purchasing a new drinking water manufacturing line at Sandakan Sibuga Plant 2, and 19.9% or RM12.6 million will go toward setting up a second distribution centre in Sandakan.

Furthermore, 15.2% or RM9.6 million is designated for expanding the existing plastic packaging facilities in Kota Kinabalu.

The remaining proceeds of 6.6% and 9.5% or RM4.2 million and RM6 million, respectively, are allocated for working capital and to defray listing expenses.

Holding an 11% share of Malaysia’s bottled water market, the company is also putting focus on automating key manufacturing processes to boost efficiency, reduce wastage, and ensure quality consistency.

The company’s shares are classified as syariah-compliant by the Shariah Advisory Council of the Securities Commission Malaysia.

The company’s public issue portion, made available to the Malaysian public via balloting, was oversubscribed by 32.2 times.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, underwriter and placement agent for Life Water Bhd’s IPO exercise.