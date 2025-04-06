Lima’25 a resounding success with RM11 billion in deals

PETALING JAYA: The 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima’25) concluded on a high note with RM11 billion in transactions signed over five dynamic days.

Co-organised by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Global Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), Lima’25 lived up to its theme, “Innovate Today, Thrive Tomorrow”, by setting new benchmarks in participation, innovation and impact.

This year’s event held from May 20-24 welcomed more than 860 companies from 24 countries, featured 15 country pavilions and hosted dignitaries from 64 nations, making it the most internationally represented edition in Lima’s history.

With 43 aircraft and 31 ships from both local and foreign countries, alongside an expanded programme across four exhibition halls and interactive themed zones, the exhibition drew tens of thousands of trade and public visitors.

GEC managing director Abd Hafiz Abu Bakar said: “Success is built on strong pillars – hard work, innovation, learning, and unity. By bringing these elements together at Lima’25, we created a platform where progress is possible and opportunities are open to all.”

In congratulating Mindef and GEC for successfully organising the event, Kedah State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Salleh Saidin said Lima’25 has delivered far-reaching economic and social benefits for Langkawi and greater Kedah, contributing positively to their goals for Visit Kedah Year 2025.

“It has brought the world to our doorstep, creating invaluable exposure and business opportunities for our local SMEs. The spillover effects extend across key sectors – tourism, hospitality, logistics and services – enabling us to unlock the full potential of Kedah’s vibrant economy. I am happy to say that restaurants and eateries were always full on a daily basis, and almost all establishments in Langkawi benefitted from Lima’25, directly or indirectly,” he added.

Mohd Salleh expressed confidence that events of this calibre will continue to position Kedah as a globally competitive destination, while driving sustainable growth and inclusive development for the people.

"I hope to see the next edition of Lima continue to catalyse opportunities for growth, innovation and global engagement for Kedah and beyond," he said.

At Lima’25, numerous strategic collaborations were forged between local and international players through memorandums of understanding, letters of intent and contracts, contributing to a total transaction value of RM11 billion.

A total of 1,400 business-to-business and 920 business-to-government meetings were facilitated, and nine conferences and two industrial competitions were organised. These outcomes affirm LLima’s status as a catalyst for innovation, cross-border collaboration, and inclusive industrial development.

The 18th edition of Lima is tentatively scheduled for 2027, with Mindef and GEC calling on all stakeholders to continue building on the momentum of this landmark event.