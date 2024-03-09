Loke: Reduction in Malaysia Airlines flight frequency temporary measure

SEPANG: The reduction in flight frequency by Malaysia Airlines is only a temporary measure for maintenance, with new planes expected to arrive within the next one to two months, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He stressed that this is not a permanent change but a short-term adjustment.

“During this period, there will still be other options. Airlines like AirAsia and Batik Air will continue to operate, and Malaysia Airlines will maintain some flights. Most of the reductions may affect international routes, and there will also be fewer flights to Sabah and Sarawak, but other airlines will continue to provide services,” Loke said at a media conference after launching CapsuleTransit MAX at KLIA2 today.

Loke said the reduction in flights is necessary for them (Malaysia Airlines) to address the technical issues that have occurred.

“This is a drastic step taken by Malaysia Airlines. They did not take this step lightly,” he said, adding that the national carrier is forced to reduce flights over the next few months due to the numerous technical issues that have affected it.

“This is to ensure that these planes are sent for maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other necessary procedures, so that they are better prepared for future operations,” said Loke.

Malaysia Airlines’ parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group, has said it is temporarily reducing its flight network until December.

Meanwhile, Loke said the government, at a recent Cabinet meeting, agreed to introduce the Fly Siswa programme, which offers RM300 in flight assistance to students from Sabah and Sarawak studying in Peninsular Malaysia, and vice versa, for public universities and teaching institutes.

“This will be made an annual initiative. So every year, we will help; this is at the federal government level. The Sabah and Sarawak governments will provide RM600 in assistance to their public university students,” he added.

Meanwhile, Loke launched CapsuleTransit MAX, a premium boutique hotel located within Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA Terminal 2).

CapsuleTransit MAX (short for Malaysia’s Authentic eXperience) has 46 premium beds, lounge, spa and gym on the landside of KLIA Terminal 2.

Speaking at the launch, Loke said the opening was timely as Malaysia gears up to meet the demands of discerning tourists and business travellers for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Established in 2014 in conjunction with KLIA Terminal 2’s opening, CapsuleTransit began its journey with an offering of only 79 beds. By 2018, CapsuleTransit had increased its bed capacity to 204 in KLIA Terminal 2 (Landside), followed by an additional 70 beds in KLIA Terminal 2 (Airside) by 2019.

In June 2023, CapsuleTransit further expanded its presence with the introduction of 24 beds in KLIA Terminal 1 (Landside), and now followed by the launch of CapsuleTransit MAX.