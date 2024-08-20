Major conferences, expos held in Malaysia can contribute RM1.88b to economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Major conferences and exhibitions organised in Malaysia are expected to attract about 305,104 international and local delegates that can contribute an estimated RM1.88 billion to the country’s economy.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry deputy secretary-general, Yasmeen Yasim said the country has secured 118 major conferences and exhibitions to be held from 2024 to 2030.

“Looking ahead, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) is proud to announce that as of July 2024 and up until 2030 we have secured 118 business events for Malaysia,” she said at the launch of Malaysia Business Events Week 2024 (MBEW 2024) today.

She remarked that this illustrates the importance of business events to contribute to economic growth.

“I am confident that we are on track to achieve our target of 27.3 million tourist arrivals this year,” she said.

Yasmeen reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to creating a sustainable model for the sector, aligning with the country’s broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting eco-friendly initiatives.

“We are committed to creating a sustainable model for the industry. This commitment aligns with our broader national goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices across all sectors towards net zero emissions by 2030,” she said.

She added that with this pipeline of high-profile events, Malaysia is poised to cement its position as a leading destination for international business travellers and conferences, delivering significant economic benefits in the years to come.

MBEW is an annual flagship event organised by MyCEB. This year’s edition themed “Business Events and Technology with Sustainability”, which will end on Friday, features discussions, workshops and presentations that are poised to define the business events landscape.