Malacca targets 70% occupancy for German Technology Park within two years

MALACCA: The Malacca government is aiming for about 70% of the 186-hectare German Technology Park (GTP) currently under construction in Ayer Keroh to be filled by investors within two years.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the state government has received technical approval for the development of GTP and the infrastructure construction is expected to be completed within 12 months.

“The state government will then actively promote to Germany afterwards to ensure that this target is achieved and thus create approximately 10,000 job opportunities for the people of this state. This GTP is located about 2km from the Ayer Keroh toll and is an area of potential for investors,” he told the media after officiating at the Deutscher Brand Summit 2024 at the Melaka International Trade Centre at Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were the Minister for Economic, Affairs, Labour and Tourism of the German state of Baden-Wurthemberg, Dr Nicole Hoffmeiser-Kraut, Malacca senior state exco member for housing, local government, drainage, climate change and disaster management Datuk Rais Yasin and state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.

Ab Rauf said the opening of the GTP was the state government’s wish to make Malacca an investment hub from not only German high-tech companies but also fashion industry players from the country.

He said the state government created the Melaka Industrial Booster initiative to help speed up the application approval process for investors or developers who want to invest in the state. “This 186-hectare GTP will become an icon for the new industry in Malacca,“ he said. – Bernama