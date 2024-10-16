Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo cement codeshare, enhance connectivity across key hubs

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo have entered into a strategic codeshare partnership that aims to boost connectivity and elevate traveller experience across their key hubs within Malaysia and India.

Through this partnership, which follows a memorandum of understanding signed in April, Malaysia Airlines customers will gain wider access to destinations within India, as the airline’s flight code “MH” will be added to seven domestic destinations in India – Kolkata, Varanasi, Patna, Tiruchirappalli, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

This complements the airline’s current direct routes to 10 key hubs in India – New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, IndiGo’s “6E” flight code will be added to Malaysia Airlines domestic flights from its main hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 to destinations including Penang, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, thus allowing holiday goers more travel options to explore the beauty of Malaysia.

Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said, “We are delighted to embark on this codeshare partnership with IndiGo, recognising the tremendous potential of the Indian market for both leisure and business travel. This collaboration allows us to offer Malaysia Airlines customers greater access to India’s rich

cultural and economic landscape, while warmly welcoming IndiGo passengers to experience the unique charm of Malaysian Hospitality. This strategic partnership reflects our mutual commitment to boosting tourism growth between our nations, especially with the visa-free entry for tourists between the two countries. Our goal is to provide more travel options, enhanced connectivity, and a seamless travel experience for our valued customers.”

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, “It is indeed a delightful moment for us at IndiGo to formalise this codeshare partnership with Malaysia Airlines. This strategic alliance is a testament to our commitment to bridging the skies between India and Malaysia, unlocking unparalleled connectivity and convenience for our customers in both the countries. The

partnership will offer increased accessibility, to explore the unique and enriching experience that the country has to offer. This collaboration not only expands travel options for our customers, but also strengthens the cultural and economic ties between the two nations. At IndiGo, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide hassle-free travel experiences, and this collaboration underscores our dedication to that promise.”