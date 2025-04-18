KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines is expanding its presence in Australia with the resumption of direct flights to Brisbane and increased capacity to Sydney and Melbourne, a move that reaffirms the national carrier’s commitment to the high-growth Australia–Asia corridor.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the carrier will restart its Kuala Lumpur–Brisbane route in November this year, operating five times weekly, marking a strategic return to Queensland after years of absence.

“This announcement coincides with an increase in flight frequencies to Sydney and Melbourne, which will reach 21 weekly flights each by October – a significant uplift from current levels.

“Our expansion in Australia isn’t just about connectivity; it is about offering greater flexibility and comfort for both leisure and business travellers across the region,” he said in a press conference at MAG Network Announcement and Manchester United Collaboration held at Matta Fair 2025 today.

He noted that the Australian market is crucial to the airline’s growth. “Our performance over the last two and a half years has recorded very healthy growth, averaging 85%. During peak seasons, that number surpasses 90%.”

Izham highlighted the importance of network flow in this growth, noting that Malaysia Airlines’ traffic to Australia is not just point-to-point but is also a key part of a broader network that feeds Europe and the wider Asia-Pacific, particularly the Asean region.

“To meet this demand, Malaysia Airlines will be gradually increasing flight frequency to Sydney and Melbourne from August to October, with flights to both cities operating up to three times per day. This expansion is expected to further cater to the growing demand for travel between Australia and Malaysia,” he added.

Izham said the airline is also deploying its Airbus A330neo on selected Australia–New Zealand routes, featuring enhanced passenger comfort, fuel efficiency, and upgraded cabin features.

Izham remarked that Australia remains one of Malaysia Airlines’ most important international markets, and the expanded capacity is aimed at serving growing demand from both inbound and outbound travellers.

“The airline’s presence at the Matta Fair 2025 will further reinforce its focus on the Australian market, with strategic partnerships with Australian tourism boards set to be formalised,” he added.

Malaysia Airlines also previewed its new lie-flat business class seats on the Boeing 737-10, marking the first such feature for its narrow-body fleet.

Passengers can enjoy seamless travel experiences, such as connecting from Trivandrum to Kuala Lumpur on the 737-10 and onward to Melbourne on the A330neo, all with a consistent premium cabin offering.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines unveiled a striking new aircraft livery in partnership with Manchester United, strengthening its global brand presence through sports marketing.

Izham said the co-branded A330-300, blending Malaysia’s national identity with Manchester United’s iconic red, is not just symbolic, but marks a bold commercial partnership designed to tap into the club’s 577 million-strong fan base.

“The collaboration focuses on database-driven marketing and fan engagement, with the potential to generate significant return on investment. Leadership also drew parallels between both brands’ journeys of transformation and resurgence, aiming to leverage Manchester United’s popularity to reinvigorate Malaysia Airlines’ brand presence across international markets.

“This is not just a livery; it is a long-term commercial play. We are tapping into one of the world’s most recognisable sports brands to elevate our own global appeal, particularly in high-value tourism and long-haul travel segments,” he said.