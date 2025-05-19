KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s strong electrical and electronics (E&E) sector positions the nation to lead the electric vehicle (EV) and battery component manufacturing sector to support the growing demands of the regional mobility ecosystem in ASEAN.

Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) chairman Datuk Aminar Rashid said the country’s vision could only be realised by addressing infrastructure gaps, modernising logistics networks, and simplifying cross-border mobility to ensure the smooth flow of goods, services and talent.

“Our National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 outlines a clear vision to drive Malaysia towards becoming a regional hub for next-generation vehicles, mobility accessories, and Industry 4.0 technologies.

“In parallel, Malaysia’s new Industrial Master Plan 2030 reinforces our direction that challenges us to move towards high-value, high-technology industries while embracing sustainability and inclusivity,” he said in his opening remarks during the PwC Automotive ASEAN Conference here today.

Aminar said MARii also collaborates with the academia, industry, and government to build certification pathways, digital training platforms and inclusive programmes to reach all Malaysians in powering the future of mobility.

“MARii will pave the way toward a sustainable, inclusive and resilient future built on collaboration, innovation and a clear purpose.

“No single player can navigate this shift alone as it requires governments, industries, academia, financial institutions and consumers to work together not only within our borders but also across ASEAN and beyond,” he said.

At the conference, PwC Malaysia and MARii also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing Malaysia’s automotive sector within ASEAN.

PwC Malaysia executive chair Nurul A’in Abdul Latif said the partnership targets to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a mobility innovation regional hub.

“The automotive industry is undergoing profound change, driven by shifts in technology, regulation, investment priorities and consumer preferences.

“Through this collaboration, PwC is committed to deliver data-driven insights and will inform and support Malaysia’s automotive policy formulation, investment strategies and long-term industry competitiveness, especially with Malaysia assuming the ASEAN chairmanship,” she said.