Malaysia’s semiconductor strategy targets 10 local firms with RM1 billion revenue

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Semiconductor Strategy focuses on developing competitive local semiconductor companies under the new “Made by Malaysia” vision alongside attracting RM500 billion in investments.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong stated that the government aims to develop at least ten Malaysian semiconductor companies with annual revenues between RM1 billion and US$1 billion.

He also revealed plans to nurture more than one hundred local companies achieving revenues approaching RM1 billion.

“In the past, we used to say ‘Made in Malaysia’ regardless of (company) ownership, as long as the foreign investors have operations here,“ Liew explained during a parliamentary session.

“However, this time the strategy is different whereby we want Malaysian companies themselves to emerge and drive the ‘Made by Malaysia’ strategy.”

He emphasised that this approach signifies Malaysia’s ambition to excel not only in manufacturing processes but also in innovation.

The strategy’s key performance indicators will concentrate on ecosystem development and the emergence of globally competitive local companies.

Launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 28, 2024, the NSS aims to transform Malaysia into a global semiconductor research and development hub.

“The strategy focuses on integrated circuit design, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, advanced packaging, and front-end processes,“ Liew added.

Additional targets include training sixty thousand high-skilled engineers and allocating RM25 billion to support strategy implementation.

The government intends to ensure Malaysia maintains its key position in the global semiconductor supply chain despite geopolitical and economic challenges. – Bernama