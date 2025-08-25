Mida lauds L’Oreal Malaysia’s three decades of contributions to Malaysian economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has lauded L’Oreal Malaysia’s three decades of operations, saying the beauty giant’s growth exemplifies the kind of high-value partnerships envisioned under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

Mida CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said L’Oreal’s initiatives in upskilling talent, empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and embedding sustainability into its operations have set a benchmark for industry collaboration.

“The initiatives you have undertaken, whether in nurturing talent, empowering MSMEs or embedding sustainability, are precisely the kind of high-value, high-impact contributions envisioned under NIMP 2030,” he said at the launch of L’Oreal Malaysia’s Socio-economic Impact Report today.

He highlighted the group’s partnership with the Ministry of Education to provide hands-on training for cosmetology students, as well as its inclusive sourcing programmes that engage over 500 MSMEs, including enterprises employing persons with disabilities and piloting eco-logistics through solar-powered warehousing.

“From reducing carbon emissions and championing eco-innovation to empowering communities and promoting inclusive workplace practices, L’Oréal has proven that sustainability is not an afterthought but central to its business model,” Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim said.

He added that Malaysia approved RM180.3 billion worth of investments in the first half of 2025, up 18.7% year-on-year, which are expected to generate over 89,000 jobs.

He stressed that sustaining this momentum requires strong collaboration with global players such as L’Oreal that bring international best practices while nurturing local talent.

The impact report, produced in collaboration with French research firm Asterès, revealed that L’Oreal Malaysia supported 21,609 jobs nationwide in 2023. The study showed that every direct job at the company creates 36.6 additional jobs across Malaysia’s economy, underscoring the multiplier effect of its operations.

Managing director Tomas Hruska said the findings reflect the significance of the beauty sector to national development. “Over the past three decades, L’Oreal Malaysia is proud to be able to contribute meaningfully to Malaysia through job creation and social progress. We are committed to continue growing together with Malaysia.”

Globally, the beauty industry is valued at €290 billion (RM1.4 trillion), with Malaysia’s market worth an estimated RM13.6 billion.

Since its establishment in 1995, L’Oreal has grown into the country’s leading beauty company, reaching 6.7 million consumers with a portfolio of 30 brands. Its nationwide network covers 47,500 retail outlets, 1,300 salons, 2,399 pharmacies and eight e-commerce platforms.

The group also runs a distribution centre in Shah Alam, Selangor, which houses two of its global centres of excellence: BEST, which manages finance operations for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa and Neo Sapmena, which consolidates 22 SAP platforms.

Earlier this year, L’Oreal launched its Sustainable Community Channel Fulfilment Centre to support e-commerce and retail, further cementing Malaysia’s role as a regional hub for logistics and digitalisation.

The company said more than 1,600 Malaysians benefited from its social initiatives in 2023, including Beauty for a Better Life, a vocational programme for women from low-income groups, the L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science endowment fund, and Hair Access Training for salon professionals.

Diversity remains a cornerstone of its operations, with women comprising 72% of the workforce, 62% of senior leadership and half of the country management committee. Its team spans 19 nationalities and four generations, contributing more than 4,200 years of combined industry experience.