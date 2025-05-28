Malaysia’s terms of trade in April slip 0.3% month-on-month

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s export prices went down 0.9% to 150.3 points in April 2025 from 151.8 points in the previous month while the import unit value index registered a decrease of 0.6% from 127.0 points to 126.2 points.

In a report today, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said Malaysia’s terms of trade slipped 0.3% month-on-month to 119.1 points in April, driven by decreases in the indexes of animal & vegetable oils & fats (-2.8%) and machinery & transport equipment (-0.6%). Meanwhile, Malaysia’s terms of trade expanded by 4.5% year-on-year from 114.0 points in April previous year. .

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the export unit value index edged down by 0.9% in April compared to the previous month. The decrease was primarily driven by indices of mineral fuels (-3.7%), animal & vegetable oils & fats (-1.8%) and machinery & transport equipment (-0.3%).

Likewise, the export volume index decreased by 1.8% in line with the decline in the index of manufactured goods (-7.6%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (-5.9%) and machinery & transport equipment (-2.7%). The seasonally adjusted export volume index up by 6.0% from 161.2 points to 170.9 points.

Referring to annual comparison, the unit value index and the volume index went up by 0.7% and 15.6%, respectively.

The import unit value index decreased by 0.6% in April, contributed by lack of the index of mineral fuels (-6.5%), manufactured goods (-0.2%) and chemicals (-0.1%).

However, the import volume index climbed by 14.8% in April compared to the previous month, contributed by the increment in the index of machinery & transport equipment (+28.7%), manufactured goods (+8.7%) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (+6.8%). The seasonally adjusted import volume index went up by 23.4% from 193.3 points to 238.6 points.

A year-on-year comparison showed that the unit value index edged down by 3.6% while the volume index edged up by 24.5%.