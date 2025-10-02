Malaysia secures RM376 million export sales at China-ASEAN Expo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Pavilion at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo has recorded total export sales worth RM376.14 million according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation.

Seventy Malaysian exhibitors including eight ministries and agencies participated across various sectors at the successful pavilion.

MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the achievement reaffirms the competitiveness of Malaysia’s products and services.

“MATRADE’s participation in this prominent event reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting Malaysian companies in strengthening their foothold in Malaysia’s largest trading partner,” he said in a statement.

He added that MATRADE remains focused on helping Malaysian businesses thrive in China and the wider ASEAN region despite global trade challenges.

The pavilion showcased Malaysia’s diverse offerings from education and healthcare to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and construction materials.

High-value sectors including technology and artificial intelligence were also prominently featured at the exhibition.

Malaysia’s signature products like durian, white coffee, biscuits, and bird’s nest continued to enjoy strong demand from Chinese importers.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof officiated the Malaysia Pavilion during the expo.

Over thirty memoranda of understanding, memoranda of agreement, joint ventures, and Letters of Intent were exchanged during the event.

Many business agreements resulted from various business-to-business initiatives organised by MATRADE throughout the exhibition.

Malaysia received multiple recognitions for its role in the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo including Special Supporter for Artificial Intelligence Cooperation.

The country also won awards for Best Organiser of Trade Visitors and Best Organiser of Business Promotional Matching Activities.

Three Malaysian brands received special recognition from the CAEXPO Secretariat for their innovative products.

The Smarter Solution Edge Sdn Bhd won the Golden Award for its Voice for Health recording kit.

The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities received the Silver Award for its Red Palm Oil product.

Global Premium Resources Sdn Bhd earned the Best Popularity Award for its cookies and chocolate products.

Held from September 17 to 21 in Nanning, China, the expo proved highly effective for Malaysian exporters.

The event served as a premier gateway for businesses to showcase strengths and build lasting partnerships in China’s fast-growing economy.

MATRADE has invited Malaysian exporters to participate in the next edition of CAEXPO scheduled for September 2026.

The corporation particularly encourages businesses looking to establish or strengthen their presence in the Chinese market. – Bernama