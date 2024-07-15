Malaysia set to export halal certification services: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to export its halal certification services, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said.

The minister said this was discussed during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent mission to Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as his recent trade mission to Vietnam.

“The governments of all these countries have requested Malaysia’s help and support in halal certification for their agriculture and processed food industry,” Tengku Zafrul said at the launch of the Halal Accreditation and Technology Improvement initiative (Hati) today.

Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) launched Hati to empower small and medium enterprises in the manufacturing and services sectors through financing and ecosystem support with a RM100 million dedicated fund.

Hati is aimed at fostering growth, enhancing competitiveness, and promoting SMEs’ expansion of their halal products and services globally, with an aim on modernisation and technology adoption.

The provision of ecosystem support is a feature that will empower SMEs beyond financing, which also reflects the focus of the Madani Economic framework and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) on ensuring economic inclusivity for businesses of all sizes.

“MIDF’s RM100 million Hati initiative stands as a testament to the Madani Economic Framework and the New Industrial Master Plan’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity for SMEs to tap into the global halal market, projected to reach US$5 trillion by 2030.

“Through partnerships and financing solutions, Hati will empower SMEs to achieve halal certification and enhance their capabilities, while supporting Miti’s positioning of Malaysia as a global hub for halal excellence,” Tengku Zafrul said.

Tengku Zafrul expressed confidence that Hati will pave the way for a more efficient, transparent, and internationally recognised halal accreditation process.

MIDF chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat said the Hati financing covers activities including halal certification, premises renovation, purchase of machinery, and other related expenses. “The support ensures that our SMEs can compete on a global scale and capitalise on the growing demand for halal products and services,” he said.

Hati provides SMEs with tailored financing solutions, with interest rates from 4% to 6.5% per annum, and up to RM100 million in financing for activities such as halal certification, premises renovation, machinery purchase, training, branding, and packaging.

Collaborating with Halal Development Corporation (HDC), Hati offers mentorship, training, and workshops to guide SMEs through the halal certification process, ensuring compliance with global standards.

Hati leverages partnerships with HDC, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and other stakeholders to provide end-to-end support, from initial assessments to certification and continuous improvement.

The initiative also aims to foster growth, assist SMEs in obtaining halal certifications, facilitate global expansion, and create high-skilled job opportunities within the halal industry.