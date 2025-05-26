Malaysia Smelting Corporation sees 2% YoY revenue growth despite one-off tax hit

KUALA LUMPUR: Tin miner and metal producer Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd (MSC) saw a revenue growth of 2.0% year-on-year (YoY) to RM369.8 million in the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), as compared to RM362.5 million in Q1 FY24.

The growth was primarily fuelled by favourable average tin prices, increasing to RM142,000 per metric tonne (MT) in Q1 FY25 from RM124,900/MT in Q1 FY24.

Meanwhile, net profit amounted to RM7.7 million in Q1 FY25, up from RM18.2 million posted in Q1 FY24.

This was impacted by a one-off additional tax assessment raised by the Inland Revenue Board on Rahman Hydraulic Tin Sdn Bhd (RHT), the group’s mining subsidiary.

The tin mining segment’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at RM10.8 million in Q1 FY25, compared to RM14.2 million posted in Q1 FY24. The lower contribution was primarily due to the one-off additional tax recognised during the quarter.

Operationally, the segment remained stable.

Meanwhile, the Group’s tin smelting segment posted a PAT of RM4.1 million in Q1 FY25 from RM9.9 million in Q1 FY24.

The moderated performance was mainly attributed to the prolonged effects of low incoming feed stemming from China’s tin ore accumulation and stockpiling.

This was in response to the supply challenges in tin-producing countries, including export restrictions in Myanmar and Indonesia, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

MSC Group CEO Datuk Dr Patrick Yong said as the company continue to navigate a fragile global economic landscape, marked by ongoing trade tensions, protectionist economic policies, and geopolitical uncertainties, it remains focused on what matters most - running the operations efficiently and staying competitive.

“Despite these external pressures, MSC’s performance in Q1 FY25 demonstrates our resilience and ability to adapt in a complex operating environment.

“Looking ahead, we continue to take a measured and disciplined approach, remaining cautious in light of the external environment.

“Our focus remains on driving improvements across the group from technology and manpower to logistics and cost management, while also exploring opportunities in both our smelting and mining divisions.

“In our tin smelting business, the planned shutdown of our Butterworth plant is on track for 2025, with all future smelting activities to be consolidated at our smelting facility in Pulau Indah.

“This is expected to deliver cost savings and operational efficiencies for the Group. Furthermore, we are installing a new rotary furnace at Pulau Indah to support the continuity of tin production during the annual maintenance shutdowns. Additionally, the Pulau Indah plant utilises cleaner energy sources, including natural gas and solar, further minimising our carbon footprint.

“In the tin mining segment, we focus on increasing daily mining output and enhancing overall productivity. We are constructing a new processing plant to extract tin from the mine’s sandy tailings and exploring new mining methods to enhance tin ore recovery and yield,“ he said.

The group reported revenue of RM369.8 million in Q1 FY25, up from RM448.5 million in Q4 FY24.

This was primarily attributed to softer sales volumes of refined tin despite a higher average tin price of RM142,000/MT in Q1 FY25, as compared to RM133,700/MT in Q4 FY24.

As a result, the group’s net profit amounted to RM7.7 million in Q1 FY25, down from RM30.2 million in Q4 FY24.