Malaysia steps up investment in R&D in quest to become high-tech nation by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is expanding its investment in research and development (R&D) as part of its push to become a high-technology nation by 2030, said Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

He highlighted that Malaysia’s gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) reached 1.01% of gross domestic product in 2022, a notable increase, with more than 51% contributed by the industry sector.

“Looking ahead, we are targeting GERD to reach 2.5% by 2030, in line with our national goal of transforming into a high-technology nation,” Mohammad Yusof said in his speech at the soft launch of the Asean Technology Cooperation and Development Summit 2025 today.

He said the mission of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) is anchored in a vision to transform Malaysia from a technology user into a technology developer with global market capabilities by 2030.

“We are committed to unlocking value through innovation that is commercially viable, socially inclusive, and globally relevant.”

Mohammad Yusuf said the government is accelerating real-world innovation with the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS), providing a platform for pre-commercial technologies to be tested and adapted at scale.

“Since its inception, NTIS has supported numerous innovative solutions, focusing on applications ranging from precision drones to AI diagnostics and renewable energy systems.”

Additionally, Malaysia is investing in talent as an estimated 600,000 Malaysians will need to be reskilled over the next three to five years due to artificial intelligence and automation.

“Mosti is addressing this challenge through structured training pathways, academic-industry partnerships, and regional innovation exchanges.”

Mohammad Yusof said that as chair of Asean, Malaysia is committed to leading efforts that drive regional integration and forward-looking cooperation.

“One of our key priorities is to accelerate innovation and technology-driven development – not only within our borders, but across the wider Asean community.”

The soft launch was attended by the embassy of China’s science and technology counsellor Dr Zhao Xiangdong and second secretary for science and technology Dr Zhang Tianhang.

The Asean Technology Cooperation and Development Summit 2025, organised by Intrinsic SEA, will be held alongside WE2025: Future in Motion, a three-day programme from Nov 25 to 27 organised by Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The summit, to be held on Nov 25 and 26 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur, is expected to secure over RM200 million in innovation and investment deals.

Themed “Future in Motion,” it will focus on five pillars – future mobility and smart transportation, future healthcare and digital medicine, future consumer and digital commerce, future building and safety emergency response, and future employment and entrepreneurship.

The two-day event is set to convene over 100 companies, more than 50 global investors, and 2,000 innovators and ecosystem leaders from Asean, China, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and Japan. It will feature a technology exhibition with over 100 booths highlighting innovations across key sectors. The summit is expected to attract more than 50,000 livestream viewers.