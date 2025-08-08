MSU hosts 100-Day World Lecture Tour, announces new Pro-Chancellor

MANAGEMENT AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) has hosted the Global Dialogue Series: 100-Day World Lecture Tour featuring Professor Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini Ujang, a highly respected national scholar both in Malaysia and internationally.
The programme, held at MSU’s main campus here, was also attended by MSU President and Founder, Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid, MSU ViceChancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, members of university senior management, staff, and students.
From April to July 2025, Dr. Zaini embarked on a “100-Day World Lecture Tour”, covering 15 countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and South Korea.
The tour aimed to facilitate the sharing of ideas and experiences through lectures, forums, media interviews, and site visits.
Among the main topics discussed were environmental sustainability, post-pandemic higher education, climate action before 2050, and leadership for global health.
The series continues with casual dialogue sessions with public institutions, private sectors, and NGOs across the country throughout August and September 2025.
MSU’s selection as among the venue of the “100-Day World Lecture Tour” provided its community with a valuable opportunity to gain deep insights into Professor Zaini’s career journey across the sectors of education, energy, environment, and health, in addition to his recognition as an expert in environmental engineering.
Professor Zaini Ujang appointed MSU’s second Pro-Chancellor and Professor of Environmental Sustainability
The programme also witnessed the announcement of Professor Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini Ujang’s appointment as MSU’s second Pro-Chancellor, and concurrently as Professor of Environmental Sustainability at MSU.
Given his expertise and leadership in public service, as well as the fields of education, energy, environment, and health, and his prominence in environmental engineering, his appointment is expected to contribute to the advancement and elevation of MSU’s reputation in higher education both nationally and globally.
He continues the legacy of MSU’s first Pro-Chancellor, the late Tan Sri Dr. Wan Muhammad Zahid Muhammad Noordin. This appointment aligns with MSU’s vision and mission to lead the internationalisation of quality education since its founding more than four decades ago.
MSU remains committed to producing holistic human capital through its industry- and entrepreneurship-based education approach. MSU is a globally ranked higher education institution, recognised by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE).
Guided by a vision for a better and sustainable future, MSU prioritises quality education through 21st-century learning approaches, aiming to produce balanced, competent, and versatile graduates, in line with the university’s motto: “Transforming Lives, Enriching Future.”