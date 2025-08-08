MSU hosts 100-Day World Lecture Tour, announces new Pro-Chancellor

MANAGEMENT AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) has hosted the Global Dialogue Series: 100-Day World Lecture Tour featuring Professor Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini Ujang, a highly respected national scholar both in Malaysia and internationally.

The programme, held at MSU’s main campus here, was also attended by MSU President and Founder, Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid, MSU ViceChancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, members of university senior management, staff, and students.

From April to July 2025, Dr. Zaini embarked on a “100-Day World Lecture Tour”, covering 15 countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

The tour aimed to facilitate the sharing of ideas and experiences through lectures, forums, media interviews, and site visits.

Among the main topics discussed were environmental sustainability, post-pandemic higher education, climate action before 2050, and leadership for global health.

The series continues with casual dialogue sessions with public institutions, private sectors, and NGOs across the country throughout August and September 2025.

MSU’s selection as among the venue of the “100-Day World Lecture Tour” provided its community with a valuable opportunity to gain deep insights into Professor Zaini’s career journey across the sectors of education, energy, environment, and health, in addition to his recognition as an expert in environmental engineering.