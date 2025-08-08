Malaysia reaffirms ASEAN commitment on 58th ASEAN Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, has extended his greetings on the occasion of the 58th ASEAN Day today.

In a Facebook post, he emphasised Malaysia’s continued commitment as an ASEAN member state to strengthen diplomatic relations, trade, security, education, and cultural cooperation for the shared prosperity of the region.

“Today, we celebrate the unity, cooperation, and friendship that ASEAN has fostered since its establishment on Aug 8, 1967,” he said.

ASEAN Day is observed annually on Aug 8 to commemorate the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. This year, Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship for the fifth time, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

Formed in 1967 through the signing of the Bangkok Declaration, ASEAN aims to enhance political and economic cooperation and maintain regional stability among its 10 member countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

This year’s ASEAN Day celebration, themed “Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable ASEAN Future,“ being held in Cyberjaya, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama