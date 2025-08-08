BANDAR PERMAISURI: The remains of Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan were buried with full police honours today.

The 35-year-old policeman died after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle during a housebreaking operation in Alor Setar.

His body was brought to his parents’ home in Kampung Pak Kancil before funeral prayers at Petra Jaya Mosque.

The burial took place at the mosque’s cemetery, attended by Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin and over 300 mourners.

The ceremony included the handover of the Sang Saka Biru flag to the deceased’s father, Mazlan Umar, a retired police officer.

The incident occurred yesterday when police responded to a tip-off about suspicious activity at Golf Park.

Mohd Hafizul sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, while one suspect was arrested immediately.

Three other suspects fled but were later apprehended in Kepala Batas, Alor Setar.

He leaves behind his wife, Nur Azhanis Mohd Yusoff, and three young sons.

His eldest son, Muhammad Akif Naufal, recalled their last moments together when his father picked him up from school.

The boy was later taken to the hospital, where he learned of his father’s tragic death.

Mohd Hafizul’s mother, Maznah Ismail, expressed deep regret for not cooking his favourite nasi minyak before his passing.

She last saw him briefly on Saturday night while he was on duty.

The family mourns the loss of a dedicated officer and loving father.

The police vow to ensure justice is served for the fallen corporal. - Bernama