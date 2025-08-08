Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership resolves regional crises decisively

CYBERJAYA: ASEAN has shown decisive action under Malaysia’s leadership, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He credited Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for mediating the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, resulting in a ceasefire.

Malaysia convened talks in Putrajaya to ease tensions between the neighbouring nations, Mohamad stated.

An interim monitoring team will oversee the ceasefire implementation, backed by ASEAN’s collective support.

Thailand and Cambodia have formally agreed to the ceasefire terms, marking a diplomatic milestone.

On Myanmar, ASEAN pursued humanitarian engagement and proposed a permanent Special Envoy for crisis resolution.

Mohamad emphasised restoring credibility to the Five-Point Consensus to aid Myanmar’s people.

ASEAN’s evolution over 58 years sets a global standard for diversity in governance, he added.

Malaysia views ASEAN as central to regional stability and sustainable development in Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 aims for a resilient and people-centred future, Mohamad noted.

ASEAN’s founding in 1967 united five nations amid Cold War tensions, pioneering regional cooperation.

The bloc emerged as a peacemaking experiment in a wartorn world, fostering minilateralism.

ASEAN Day commemorates the signing of the Bangkok Declaration on August 8, 1967.

The celebration was attended by ministers and senior officials, including Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing. - Bernama