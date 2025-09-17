Scientex posts higher Q4 net profit of RM154.3m, proposes 6 sen final dividend

PETALING JAYA: Packaging manufacturer and property developer Scientex Bhd reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter ended July 31, 2025 (Q4’25), with net profit rising 13.6% to RM154.3 million compared to RM135.9 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

Revenue increased 2.1% to RM1.19 billion in Q4’25 from RM1.17 billion in Q4’24.

The property division was the main contributor, recording a 12.2% increase in revenue to RM580 million in Q4’25 from RM517 million previously. Thegrowth was supported by steady construction progress in its ongoing projects and new launches across Penang, Perak, Selangor, Malacca and Johor.

In a statement yesterday, Scientex said the packaging division proactively navigated a challenging market environment by focusing on efficiency and cost management for enhanced competitiveness.

These actions, it added helped mitigate external headwinds, allowing the division to remain resilient, with revenue of RM612.5 million in Q4’25, a 6% decrease from RM651.3 million in the previous corresponding quarter, mainly due to softer export sales and unfavourable foreign exchange movements.

For the full year ended July 31, 2025 (FY25), the group achieved record revenue of RM4.52 billion compared to RM4.48 billion in the previous year. Net profit stood at RM530.8 million compared to RM545.2 million last year.

The property division generated RM2.03 billion in revenue in FY25, up from RM1.88 billion previously, supported by steady sales, resilient take-up rates, and higher new launches. The group completed land acquisitions totalling 3,735 acres in Muar, Bestari Jaya, Jawi, Pulai, Sungai Petani and Paya Rumput, strengthening its development pipeline in strategic locations.

Meanwhile, the packaging division recorded revenue of RM2.48 billion in FY25 compared to RM2.59 billion in the previous year, weighed down by softer export demand, increased market competition and currency fluctuations.

The group continues to focus on accelerating digitalisation and developing skilled talent to drive sustainable growth. It completed the installation of about 21-megawatt peak rooftop solar photovoltaic systems across its facilities in Malaysia, contributing to lower energy costs and reducing Scope 2 emissions, reinforcing the group’s commitment to sustainability.

Scientex recommended a single-tier final dividend of 6 sen per share in respect of FY25. Together with the interim dividend of 6 sen per share paid on July 18, the total dividend amounts to 12 sen per share or RM186.8 million, representing 35.2% of the group’s net profit in FY2025. The final dividend will be payable on Jan 23, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval.

CEO Lim Peng Jin said: “FY2025 has been a year of strategic execution and resilience for Scientex. The consistent demand for affordable homes reinforces our long-term strategy of expanding our landbank and developments. With over 42,000 affordable homes completed to date, we are making solid progress towards our goal of delivering 50,000 affordable homes by 2028. We are also prepared to roll out a stronger pipeline of new launches in 2026.

“While the flexible packaging market remains dynamic, we remain committed to innovation and operational excellence, which enable us to strengthen our competitiveness and capture growth opportunities in the expanding Apac and US markets. We leverage our position as a global leader in industrial stretch film, anchored by efficient manufacturing operations in Malaysia and the US. At the same time, we continue to innovate and deliver cost efficient, value-added, and sustainable packaging solutions for our FMCG and industrial customers.”