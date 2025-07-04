Malaysian-owned Zchwantech Titan showcases national DI platform to Timor-Leste government

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian-owned technology firm, Zchwantech Titan Lda, has successfully conducted a high-level technology showcase for the Government of Timor-Leste, presenting its flagship National Digital Identity platform as part of the country’s broader vision to modernise public services and accelerate digital governance.

The strategic engagement took place during an official working visit by senior representatives of the Timor-Leste Government to Malaysia, where Zchwantech demonstrated its secure, biometric-powered digital identity solution designed to integrate key public and private sectors, spanning banking, healthcare, telecommunications, education, and civil registries.

Zchwantech’s presentation was well received, with government officials expressing strong interest and satisfaction in the platform’s potential to support Timor-Leste’s E-Governance Roadmap and its Vision 2025 for an inclusive and connected society.

The system is designed to provide unique digital identifiers linked to biometric and demographic data, enabling secure and seamless access to services for over one million citizens.

Zchwantech chairman Datuk Seow Gim Shen said the company is honoured to be given the opportunity to present its vision and capabilities directly to the Government of Timor-Leste.

“This is more than just a digital ID—it’s about empowering people, creating transparent institutions, and laying the foundation for inclusive digital growth.

“We commend the government’s leadership in prioritising national digital transformation and are ready to support Timor-Leste every step of the way.

“We believe in building technology that scales with purpose. By focusing on inclusive design and national priorities, we aim to enable long-term value creation for governments and citizens alike,” Seow said in a statement.

Zchwantech executive director Alex Chan Chau Loong reaffirmed the delivery commitment and said that this project is where vision meets execution, and the company is turning Timor-Leste’s digital revolution goals into reality.

“Our digital ID platform is built to be both agile and rigorously secure, ensuring fast deployment while safeguarding citizen trust. Critically, it is future-ready for connectivity to Asean systems, allowing Timor-Leste to grow in tandem with the region, he said.

As part of the phased deployment model, Zchwantech introduced Oecusse—Timor-Leste’s Special Administrative Region as the ideal pilot location to launch the digital ID platform.

The showcase envisions Oecusse as a controlled, scalable testbed that can demonstrate tangible benefits ahead of a full nationwide rollout.

The pilot concept aligns with Timor-Leste’s strategy to build confidence in new technologies through live demonstrations, stakeholder engagement, and phased adoption across government ministries and institutions.

If adopted, Timor-Leste stands to become one of the first Asean nations to implement a nationwide digital identity framework powered by biometrics and secure data infrastructure, positioning the country as a regional trailblazer in digital public service innovation.

The platform supports the country’s aspirations toward Asean accession, while reinforcing national goals for financial inclusion, transparent governance, and cross-border digital interoperability.

Backed by a potential investment of up to US$13.8 million (approximately RM58.2 million), the platform is ready for complete implementation, pending government approval and alignment with national procurement protocols.