Mavcom rolls out enhanced airline, airport performance dashboard

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) today unveiled its newly enhanced Airline and Airport Performance Dashboard, designed to provide the public and industry stakeholders with more comprehensive and detailed insights into airline and airport performance across Malaysia.

Available on Mavcom’s official website ( www.mavcom.my ), the updated dashboard introduces new features and a broader scope of performance data, incorporating both domestic and international airline operations in Malaysia, with metrics on on-time performance (OTP), flight cancellations, the various types and reasons of delays and cancellations, as well as airport performance aligned with the Airports Quality of Service (QoS) Framework.

As the economic and commercial regulator for the aviation industry in Malaysia, Mavcom monitors the OTP of domestic and international flights operated by Malaysian carriers. These include AirAsia, AirAsia X, Batik Air, Firefly, Malaysia Airlines and MASwings. Airlines are required to ensure that at least 85% of their flights each month depart within 15 minutes of the scheduled time of departure (STD).

In addition, airlines must operate at least 80% of their scheduled flights and monthly flight cancellations must not exceed 20%. Mavcom began publishing this performance data for the Malaysian carriers operating from KL International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 (KUL T1 and T2) on April 15, 2024 and has since introduced enhancements to improve the accessibility and transparency of the information.

Mavcom in a statement said that this newly launched interactive dashboard now provides improved data for consumers and stakeholders. Key improvements include the ability for users to access OTP and flight cancellation data for flights departing from various airports nationwide, expanding beyond the previous focus on KUL T1 and T2.

The dashboard offers detailed information on the various types of delays experienced by Malaysian carriers for both domestic and international flights. Similarly, flight cancellation data is categorised by type and reason for the cancellations.

Furthermore, consumers will also have the opportunity to analyse trends in OTP and flight cancellations for both domestic and international flights operated by Malaysian carriers for flights originating from Malaysian airports.

Another significant enhancement to the dashboard is the inclusion of OTP and flight cancellation data for foreign carriers departing from KUL T1 and T2.

If an airline fails to meet the flight cancellation targets, the airline’s application for the renewal of existing services or for additional air traffic rights (ATR) with Mavcom may be affected. An ATR is required for any ASL holder intending to transport passengers, mail, or cargo for hire and reward on scheduled journeys between 2 or more locations, at least 1 of which must be in Malaysia.

Aside from these metrics, airlines are mandated to adhere to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016, which outlines provisions for the protection of air travel consumers in Malaysia. Failure to do so may result in financial penalties being imposed. To date, Mavcom has imposed financial penalties totalling RM4.85 million on AirAsia Bhd, AirAsia X Bhd and Batik Air.

The dashboard features airport performance metrics and results under the Airports QoS Framework. This Framework establishes standards and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for airports aimed at enhancing passenger comfort, prioritising consumer service levels, and improving the overall experience for both passengers and the wider airport community.

The dashboard includes the following airports that are under the Framework: KUL T1 and T2, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Kuching International Airport, Miri Airport, and Senai International Airport. These airports are assessed based on 4 service quality categories, which are passenger comfort and facilities, queuing times, passenger and baggage flows, and operator and staff facilities.

The framework is set to be implemented at additional airports which are, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport and Penang International Airport by 2025. The remaining airports will see progressive implementation until 2027, with data from these airports being added to the dashboard over time.

If Mavcom’s analysis of airport performance indicates non-compliance with the targets established under the Framework, a financial penalty will be imposed on the airport operator. To date, Mavcom has imposed financial penalties totalling RM4.1 million on Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd for failing to comply with the framework.