PM Anwar meets UKEC to discuss brain drain and student cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from the United Kingdom and Eire Council of Malaysian Students (UKEC).

The council represents over 16,000 Malaysian students studying in the UK and Ireland.

Anwar shared that UKEC, led by Vincent Tang, proposed strategic cooperation opportunities with the Ministry of Higher Education.

The discussions focused on exploring collaborations in various fields based on existing government policies.

Anwar sought UKEC’s views on tackling Malaysia’s long-standing brain drain issue.

He emphasised optimising current policies to prevent duplication and enhance coordination.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for continuous engagement to address student-related challenges systematically.

Anwar posted about the meeting on his official Facebook page. - Bernama