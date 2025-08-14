PM Anwar to address civil service reforms at MAPPA XX in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a major address at the 20th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) tomorrow.

The event will take place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) at 3.30 pm.

Dr Saharah Sapiyi, Head of the Centre for Communication and Language Studies at INTAN, confirmed the Prime Minister’s speech as the highlight of the gathering.

“MAPPA XX is a crucial platform for the Prime Minister to engage with civil servants and share his vision for the nation,“ she said.

She noted that last year’s event saw the unveiling of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“This year, new announcements are expected, including the launch of the Public Service Talent Development Policy,“ she added.

The policy will guide department heads in talent development within their organisations.

This year’s theme, “Perkhidmatan Awam MADANI Teras Kecemerlangan,“ aligns with Malaysia MADANI values.

Saharah emphasised the reform agenda led by the Chief Secretary to the Government.

A religious reflection session, Tazkirah Jumaat, will precede the main event at 12.45 pm.

Friday prayers will follow at Dewan Putra, PICC, accommodating up to 1,000 attendees.

The Cakna Inspirasi Forum at 2.30 pm will focus on social media and national unity.

Forty-three exhibition booths will showcase ministries and government agencies from 9 am to 5 pm.

Services include traffic summons payment counters and higher education admission offers. - Bernama